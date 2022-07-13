ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kasota, MN

Drag queens take off in southern Minnesota

By By CARSON HUGHES
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 4 days ago
Between story hours, college shows and television programs like “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the art of drag performance is moving from nightclubs and into the mainstream.

Drag shows are proving more popular across the nation, and more shows are popping up right here in southern Minnesota, where Mankato troupe Drag Me with a Spoon recently held a 90s- and 2000s-themed drag show at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery in Kasota.

Friday’s “Party like it’s Y2K” night featured a cavalcade of drag queens delivering tributes to Britney Spears, Green Day, Beyoncé and other favorites of the 90s and early aughts. The house was packed full with hundreds of patrons delighting in the mashup of campy dancing, lip syncing and comedy.

“We started last year and the community just loved us so much that we keep going,” said Drag Me with a Spoon co-founder and drag queen Wanda Gag, played by Ryan Otto. “We have sold out almost every show we did in the last year.”

Founded with Wanda Gag’s business (and marital) partner Ava Cado, played by Alec Otto, Drag Me with a Spoon has hosted dozens of shows in the past year, including a Valentine’s pageant, a totally tubular 80s show, a punk and emo night and a toast to Betty White.

The increasing popularity hasn’t gone unnoticed by longtime veteran of the Twin Cities drag scene Mama Stevie. Performing since 1984, Mama Stevie has made appearances on Twin Cities Live and KDWB, was featured in the Twin Cities Legends drag show, and is known for impersonations of big names, like Cher and Barbara Streisand.

“People are really becoming much more accepting of what we do as opposed to back when I started almost 40 years ago,” said Mama Stevie. “People are much more appreciative and see the fun, the camp, the humor in it, and of course the seriousness in it. I don’t know a drag queen that doesn’t give everything they have to their performance.”

With the rising tide of acceptance, Mama Stevie has ventured out of the Twin Cities and into smaller communities, like Henderson, and soon Le Center, to give many local residents their first taste of drag.

On Saturday, Mama Stevie is emceeing the second annual Queen for a Night ALS fundraiser from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Lake Front Bar and Grill in Le Center. After the success of the the first drag show benefit for the ALS Association at Henderson Roadhaus last year, Team Kick Some ALSasse brought back the event to fight back against the neurodegenerative disease.

Mama Stevie and Aurora Veil are returning from last year’s show along with new talent Rosie Bottoms, Azalea Selena Cruz and MC Rawr.

“People in the Twin Cities have access to drag all the time, so these shows are really good opportunities for people who wouldn’t normally get a chance to see the show,” said Mama Stevie. “The show we did last year, I would say 98% of the crowd had never been to a drag show before. So they really get to experience a really good time.”

There’s no limit to what a drag performance can be. The Y2K Party showcased queens strutting in a pink leotard and blonde wig to Aqua’s “Barbie Girl,” headbanging in punk getup to “Welcome to the Black Parade,” by My Chemical Romance and doing the splits to a medley of Britney Spears hits.

For Ava Cado, the outrageous hair and makeup, costuming and camp is what makes drag fun. The performer injected some comedy into the Chankaska show, taking the stage in blonde pigtails and a German gown while dancing to a mashup of “The Lonely Goatherd” from “The Sound of Music” and “Wind it Up” by Gwen Stefani with the sound of bleating goats added in.

“It’s fun to be stupid and drag is the perfect thing for that,” said Ava Cado.

Drag gives the Minnesota State University, Mankato graduate and music major a chance to exercise their love of performance. For Wanda Gag, dressed up like Marilyn Monroe in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” drag is an opportunity to play around as a different person.

“I think it's fun to pretend to be someone else,” said Wanda Gag. “There’s something about getting to put on a mask and be someone else that makes you feel more confident and perform and bring joy to other people.“

