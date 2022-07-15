ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Streaming Online — Here’s Where You Can Watch It

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Prepare yourself for a multiverse of Spider-Men with the latest web-slinging entry into the MCU Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new Spider-Man movie will finally be available to stream online July 15 on Starz , so if you want to know more, read ahead.


Stream Spider-Man: No Way Home
Starz

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie in the latest reboot, and the direct sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film has Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school superhero who has to deal with the consequences of the events of Far From Home , after being framed for the murder of Mysterio ( Jake Gyllenhaal ).

The film also features several cameos and appearances from villains of the previous Spider-Man franchises, including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro. While it would dip into spoiler territory to say anything more, if you’re antsy to watch the movie, here’s the info on where it’s available to purchase right now and how to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home online for free.

Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures

When Was Spider-Man: No Way Home Released?

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17, 2021 and like many recent movies, it received a wide release so that many watched it in-person. But if you’re looking to stream the film online, we’ve got you covered.

How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online

If you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online, you can stream the film on Starz staring on Friday, July 15. You can also purchase and watch the film on demand on Amazon Prime Video , Vudu , Google Play, Apple iTunes, Microsoft, and YouTube for $19.99.


Spider-Man: No Way Home Streaming Online
The Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray/DVD released on April 12, but you can watch the film on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. Rent Spider Man: No Way Home for just $5.99 or purchase a digital download (that’s yours to keep) f or $19.99 . With your purchase, you can see the film in standard definition, HD, and UltraHD. If you want to wait till it hits streaming services, here’s what you need to know.


Rent Spider-Man: No Way Home
$5.99

On July 15, the film with be available on Starz, where it’ll stay for 18 months as part of an exclusive streaming deal. That seems like a wide date range, but most movies typically have a 90-day theatrical release window, which means the film is first released through movie theaters and then to digital on-demand and Blu-ray/DVD.

When it does come to the streamer, fans can sign up for Starz with current pricing at $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year .

The annual subscription is the best deal, saving you around $32 versus going month to month (it’s also around the same price as a Disney+ subscription). When you get access to Starz, you’ll be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online free when it comes to the platform, and also get access to watch other titles on the streamer like Power, Ghost, Outlander and more.


Starz Subscription
$8.99

How to Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online Free

If you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online free, sign up for a 7-day free trial to Starz . Use the free trial to stream the new Spider-Man for free online, then choose to continue on with your Starz subscription for $8.99 a month or cancel before your week-long free trial is up.


Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Free
Starz

Is Spider-Man No Way Home Available to Watch on Disney+?

Unlike other Marvel films this year that dropped simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home was only available to watch in theaters upon its release. But due to the massive amount of torrents online, Sony and Disney (who co-own the rights to Spider-Man) pushed up the digital release to July 15, so you can now watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online — it just won’t be streaming on Disney+ yet.

Instead, Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to stream first on Starz , which has the initial pay-per-view rights to Sony movies. Starz has the rights to stream Sony movies for 18 months after the films’ initial theatrical release, and that includes Spider-Man: No Way Home online .

You can also purchase and watch the film on demand on Amazon Prime Video , Vudu , Google Play, Apple iTunes, Microsoft, and YouTube for $19.99.

Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 Rating, Runtime, Cast, Description

The runtime for Spider-Man: No Way Home is 2 hours and 28 minutes, and the film has a PG-13 rating. Directed by Jon Watts, the film features several returning actors reprising their roles, including Zendaya’s MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, Willem Dafoe returns as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina reprises his Doctor Octopus character, Jamie Foxx reappears as Electro, Marisa Tomei returns as Aunt May, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan also makes a return and Jacob Batalon reprises Ned Leeds.

The film follows Holland’s Parker grappling with the fallout from Spider-Man: Far From Home , in which his old foe Mysterio revealed his identity as Spider-Man to the entire world. Desperate to stop the new attention, Parker turns to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to cook up a spell that will make everyone forget Parker’s secret identity.

When the spell goes haywire, it cracks open the multiverse, leading to a deluge of chaos and supervillains, including Willem Dafoe’s as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus, who both appeared in Sam Raimi’s mid-2000s Spider-Man films, and Jamie Foxx as Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man film series, and more.

How to Watch the Original Spider-Man Movies Online

If you want to catch up on both the Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man series (there might be some easter eggs and references to both in No Way Home ), here’s how to watch the rest of the Spider-Man films online.

The good news is that Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) are all currently available to stream on Peacock. The streaming service starts at just $4.99 a month , and you can binge all three movies in the Tobey Maguire era with unlimited streaming, along with the streamer’s other series and movies (Peacock Plus is $5.99 a month).


Peacock Premium
$4.99

It’s a little tricker for both the Garfield and MCU era of Spider-Man , since The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) and the Tom Holland films ( Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)) are all currently unavailable to stream online.

Another option? One platform you can currently rent for $2.99 or buy for $9.99 these Spider-Man films on is Amazon Prime (most films are even available to stream in 4K HD). Watch the films online, and then catch the latest MCU Spider-Man in theaters to see how this superhero has faired throughout the multiverse.


Spider-Man Films
$2.99+

