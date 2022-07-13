ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen says he's 'upset for Jen Shah's victims' after initially having conflicted feelings about the RHOSLC star's guilty plea to fraud

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com, Adam Levy For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Andy Cohen revealed he is upset about the news that Real Housewife of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has pled guilty to fraud.

During SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live show, the host, 54, stated: 'I'm upset and I'm especially upset for her victims. I'm upset that she lied for so long and claimed to me that she was an example of someone being wrongly accused.'

It comes after he received some flack from fans following his initial conflicted reaction to Shah's, 48, plea change on Monday, after stating on his show that he doesn't 'know how to feel about this.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTV9h_0geZs8n100
His true feelings: Andy Cohen, 54, revealed he is upset about the news that Real Housewife of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, 48, has pled guilty to fraud

Cohen - who serves as an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchises - first clarified his original reaction, saying he didn't have time to 'process it' since it happened while he was live on air.

'When we were on the air on Monday, the news about Jen Shah pleading guilty broke. I did not have time to read anything about it, process it, we were on the air and I really didn't have time to react, process it,' he stated.

'I left here, I read everything, I read her - what I thought was a pretty stunning confession of, confessing to all of the charges, and I had time to process it,' he admitted.

Cohen then addressed the reaction to his initial comments, saying: 'Now, yesterday comes out all these articles, "Andy Cohen responds to this" and I'm like, "I didn't respond to it." I didn't really say anything.'

He then proceeded to give his thoughts on the situation, saying he is 'extremely upset about what she did,' and adding, 'I'm also upset because frankly you get to know someone and you get to like them...you wanna cheer them on and you hate to think that they're capable of this behavior.'

The father-of-two also recalled Shah's behavior at the reunion special: 'If you remember sitting there at that reunion and she was so dogmatic about it, that I felt, okay. You know, let this woman have her day in court.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TwxG_0geZs8n100
Conflicted: It comes after he received some flack from fans following his initial conflicted reaction on Tuesday, where he stated on his show that he doesn't 'know how to feel about this'

'You know, we shot all season with Jen and I have a lot of questions for her and I'm sure the audience, especially those who supported her and stood by her does too. And I really hope to get the opportunity to speak with her and to ask those questions. I'm upset is how I'm doing,' he added.

Andy continued: 'So, my non-response the other day was me getting this news while we were on the air and frankly not really wanting to talk about it. I wanted to read about it and sit with it.'

'Anyway, I've said it before. I'll say it again. If you have something to hide, reality TV may not be the avenue am I right? I'm upset. Yeah. I'm upset. I'm really upset,' he wrapped up his thoughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltxBE_0geZs8n100
No time: Cohen clarified his original reaction to the news, saying he didn't have time to 'process it' since it happened while he was live on air; L-R Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Cohen, Shah, Mary Cosby, and Lisa Barlow

Shah pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was initially arrested in March of 2021 amid allegations she oversaw a telemarketing operation in which hundreds of people were scammed out of money.

She initially entered a not guilty plea, and said she was innocent of the allegations, but changed her plea to guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Monday, ahead of the trial commencing.

Shah told the court she was so sorry and that she knew her actions were wrong and that 'many people were harmed' as the product she was selling 'had little to no value,' NBC News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRZO4_0geZs8n100
Telemarketing scheme: Shah was initially arrested in March of 2021 amid allegations she oversaw a telemarketing operation in which hundreds of people were scammed out of money

She also acknowledged to the court that she was aware her actions were unethical and illegal.

Shah 'accepts full responsibility for her actions,' her lawyer Priya Chaudhry told Page Six on Monday, adding that the switched her plea to guilty as she 'wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.'

Shah faces up to 14 years in prison when she is slated to be sentenced November 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hJze_0geZs8n100
A long time: Shah faces up to 14 years in prison when she is slated to be sentenced November 28; She was seen departing the Manhattan Federal Court Monday after changing her plea

