‘My Therapist Says’ Instagram Account Being Made Into TV Show From Kenan Thompson, John Ryan’s Artists for Artists

Paul Morigi for Getty Images/ Paradigm/ Andres Ortiz

Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr.’s Artists for Artists will develop the Instagram account “My Therapist Says” into a live-action television series.

Operated by co-creators Lola Tash, Nicole Argiris, Nora Tash and Gina Tash, “My Therapist Says” shares original and aggregated memes focused on mental health. Since the account was created in 2015, it has gained 7.5 million followers, and has developed several other offshoot accounts such as “My Bestie Says,” “My Puppy Says” and a mental health initiative “My Therapist Helps.”

In 2020, Lola Tash co-wrote a book based on the account, ““My Therapist Says: Advice You Should Probably (Not) Follow.” The account has also developed partnerships with brands such as Gucci, Valentino and the Met Gala.

Lola Tash and Argiris will executive produce the series alongside Thompson and Ryan. Artists for Artists will co-finance the series, with talent for the show to be announced at a later date.

“My Therapist Says” will be one of the first projects for Artists for Artists, which was launched December of last year by Thompson and Ryan. Other projects currently in development from the company include collaborations with Mike Tyson and “Power Book II: Ghost” stars Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr and their production company, Twenty Two Entertainment. In addition, Artists for Artists is currently producing the psychological thriller film “Crossword,” the directorial debut of “Roswell: New Mexico” star Michael Vlamis.

Lola Tash and Artists for Artists are represented by Paradigm. Thompson is represented by UTA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.