AFI Cinematography Intensive for Women Announces 2022 Participants (EXCLUSIVE)

Courtesy of AFI

The American Film Institute has announced its participants for the 2022 Cinematography Intensive for Women presented by Panavision.

The four-day intensive, spearheaded by AFI Conservatory Cinematography Discipline Head Stephen Lighthill, ASC, will begin July 15 on the AFI campus in Los Angeles.

The 16 selected filmmakers are: Anjuli Arreola-Burl, Guisel Contreras, Sarah Crowley-Kelly, Hannah Freeman, Nicky Fuchs, Allyson Hoover, Leeann Leonard, Miriam Ouchi, Angelica Perez-Castro, Aja Pilapil, Rebecca Richard, Susie Shircliff, Olivia Steede, Amber Steele, Olga Wagner and Demi Waldron.

“We are excited to welcome this talented and diverse group of visual storytellers to join this transformative workshop. It is an honor to meet them at this moment in their careers and help them continue to develop their craft. It’s an extraordinary opportunity for all of us,” says Lighthill. “With the AFI Campus located in Los Angeles, we are incredibly fortunate to have access to the best of the best in the cinematography community. The depth of knowledge brought to the Intensive by the instructors – which includes AFI Alumni and AFI Faculty – is unparalleled for workshops of this kind, and we can’t wait for them to impart their knowledge on the next generation.”

The participants represent a range of ages, experience levels, backgrounds and perspectives. They represent an accomplished and diverse pool of applicants.

The program is designed for aspiring cinematographers to provide participants with a toolkit to secure on-set experience in the field and first-hand industry insights, demonstrating the path to professional career success.

Hands-on master classes will be led by AFI Conservatory faculty and alumni including Lighthill, Autumn Durald Arkapaw (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), AFI Conservatory Chair Of Visual Storytelling Bill Dill, Jih-E Peng (“The Light And The Little Girl”) Sara Ross-Samko ( “Refusing To Ghost”), Sandra Valde-Hansen, (“The L Word: Generation Q”) and Dan Sasaki, Vice President Of Special Optics, Panavision.

The Cinematography Intensive for Women is presented by Panavision, with additional support from The Walt Disney Studios.