Georgetown, OH

Virginia Rose Lightner Armour (Dunkin), 88

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 4 days ago
Virginia Rose Lightner Armour (Dunkin), age 88, of Georgetown, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 07, 2022. She dedicated 47 years to the US Shoe Corporation as a foreman and a faithful member of the Ripley and Georgetown Nazarene Church. Virginia enjoyed bowling, tending her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, canning delicious fruits and vegetables and spending meaningful days with her family. Her most treasured memories include cooking big meals for gathering family, especially on Holidays, some traveling, her beautiful grand and great grandchildren and her little dog, Buddy whom never left her side. Virginia as most called Ginny, was born November 6, 1933 in Levanna, Ohio to the late Jonathan and Margaret Bruist Lightner. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband of 52 years, Charles Robert Armour of Ripley, Ohio and her second husband of 6 years, Austin Dunkin of Georgetown, Ohio as well as her siblings, Carol Jean Lightner, Catherine Lightner Kinder, Donald Lightner, MaryAnn Lightner Cornelius and Harold Lightner.

Ginny is survived by her three loving children – Karen Armour (Jim Ferguson) George Robert “Bobby” Armour (Vivian Armour) and Mary Ellyn Armour Wilson all of the Ripley, Ohio area; her devoted grandchildren – Candice Stivers Williams (Deron), Lyndsey Armour Davis (Brent), Bethany Armour Carrington (Nathan), Victoria Armour Adamkosky (Josh), Mindy Armour Adams (Kyler) and Daro Spangler; great grandchildren – Collin and Claire Brookbank and Jackson French, Weston and Hayden Carrington, Olivia and Charles John Adamkosky, Tripp and Adaline Adams, Preston, Penny and Alexis Spangler as well as four step great grandchildren – Kylie Carrington, Mason, Nick and Owen Williams; All of which were spoiled by her continuously. She is also survived by her siblings – Billy Lightner (Jane), Regina Lightner Boone (Doug), Reggie Lightner (Mindy) and a very special friend and companion – Augie Schwallie. While we are never truly ready to say goodbye, we will always be filled with eminent love of our quick witted and forever giving Matriarch. May we all continue to keep her alive in spirit and precious memories.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

