Mount Orab, OH

Brian Thomas Hennessey, 38

 4 days ago
Brian Thomas Hennessey, age 38, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his residence. Brian was a member of the St. Angela Merci Parish. He was born May 6, 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of James F. and Elaine (Duffy) Hennessey of Fayetteville, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by one son – Colten Thomas Hennessey of Batavia, Ohio; one sister – Jamie Corns and husband Trevor of Leesburg, Ohio and one nephew – Bryce Corns of Leesburg, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 11, 2022 at the St. Angela Merici Parish, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Vigil for the deceased will be held at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, July 10, 2022.Following cremation, inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 175 South Third Street, Suite 700, Columbus, Ohio 43215, https://www.ohiospf.org/donate/

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

