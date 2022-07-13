ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Ukraine Marines Blast Russian Ammo Depots With Stugna-P Missile System

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
 4 days ago

Ukrainian Marines pinpointed a Russian target on the screen before they unleashed a missile and apparently destroyed it.

The 36th Separate Marine Brigade, named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi, said they used the "Stugna-P" Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system to destroy Russian ammo depots in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast.

The 36th Separate Marine Brigade said Tuesday: "While in the enemy's rear, one after another, military depots burst into flames."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UorUr_0geZrocN00
The 36th Separate Marine Brigade said Tuesday, July 12, 2022, that they used the "Stugna-P" Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system to destroy Russian ammo depots in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast. @36obm/Zenger

"The Mykolaiv marines of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi, destroyed the enemy's ammunition in the fields of Kherson region.

"And the Ukrainian 'Stugna-P' ATGM helps them do this - a system that proves its effectiveness in the skilful hands of our marines."

The brigade added: "We are confidently approaching the Victory of Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invaders."

Zenger News contacted the 36th Separate Marine Brigade for further comment, as well as the Russian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Wednesday marks the 140th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 13, Russia had lost about 37,570 personnel, 1,649 tanks, 3,832 armored combat vehicles, 839 artillery units, 247 multiple launch rocket systems, 109 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 678 drones, 155 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,704 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 67 units of special equipment.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia "doesn't have the courage" to admit defeat. He has also mocked Russia for apparently relying on aging weaponry. He also said that the outcome of the war was certain, thanks to the unity of his people and the strength of Ukraine's military forces.

Grain shipments via the River Danube have increased, with a canal being reopened. An increased number of foreign ships are now able to reach Ukrainian ports to help export grain. Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov has said that the number of foreign ships has doubled. Ukraine has also reopened a decommissioned port.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has hinted at plans to put together a "million-strong army" equipped with NATO weaponry to fight Russian troops, but the comments have been viewed more as a rallying cry than a concrete plan.

Reznikov has said that Western weaponry needs to be delivered to Ukraine faster. He said that for every day that they have to wait for howitzers to arrive, they can lose up to 100 soldiers.

The U.S. treasury announced Tuesday it was sending an additional $1.7 billion in economic aid to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Iran next week to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting comes as the U.S. accuses Iran of preparing to provide Russia with hundreds of military drones for use in Ukraine.

Germany and the Czech Republic have signed a joint declaration, vowing to overcome their dependency on Russian fossil fuels and to speed up the transition to low-carbon energy.

Putin has signed a decree that makes it easier for Ukrainian citizens to acquire Russian citizenship.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News.

