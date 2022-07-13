ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Portage road work; Romence Road reconstruction, Angling Road to Oakland Drive

By Jerry Malec
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Beginning Friday, July 15 at 8 a.m., Romence Road from Angling Road to Oakland Drive will be closed...

