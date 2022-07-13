ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

National Lottery: Winning numbers for £8.8 million jackpot on Wednesday July 13

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers have been revealed, with the chance to win a life changing £8.8 million.

The draw for 13 July comes the day after a record £191 million EuroMillions jackpot rolled over once again.

Tonight’s National Lottery Lotto winning numbers are: 12, 13, 19, 39, 42, 59.

The Bonus Ball is 10.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 11, 12, 14, 16, 39.

The Thunderball is 11.

Lottery players will have another chance of securing the biggest EuroMillions prize of all time after the £191m prize hit its limit last week.

The record-breaking prize went without a winner on Friday night and again on Tuesday, meaning any money which would have been added to the jackpot will go towards boosting the prizes in the next winning tier.

No-one in any of the countries which play in the EuroMillions matched all seven numbers, which would have made them instantly richer than Adele (worth £150 million).

If a lucky UK ticket-holder manages to secure the top prize, they would be able to purchase a townhouse in London’s Mayfair, complete with steam-room and plunge pool, cinema room and fully-equipped chef’s kitchen - which is valued at £55 million on Zoopla - three times’ over with money to spare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DMaU_0geZrk5T00
Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, hold the record for the biggest UK EuroMillions win of £184m (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Their winnings would also outstrip that of Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, who bagged a record-breaking £184 million EuroMillions jackpot less than two months ago.

It would also mean that the UK would become the luckiest EuroMillions nation, beating France’s 117 wins to date since the draw began in February 2004.

There have already been three UK EuroMillions’ jackpot winners this year.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Friday will be massive, with a jaw-dropping estimated EuroMillions jackpot of £191 million up for grabs.

“Here’s hoping that we’ll be celebrating our biggest-ever UK winner. Think of all the good that a win of this size could do. Players should get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning in this amazing draw.”

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#National Lottery Lotto#Euromillions
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
CNN

Mega Millions jackpot tops half a billion dollars after Friday night's drawing

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to more than half a billion dollars after nobody drew the winning six numbers Friday night. The next drawing is Tuesday, and the jackpot will be at least $530 million, or about $304.7 million in cash, according to the lottery organizers. That would rank it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots ever.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Woman wins $30,000 from lottery ticket she received as a gift

July 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who received six scratch-off lottery tickets as a gift from a friend ended up winning a $30,000 prize from one of the games. The 38-year-old Aberdeen, Harford County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she received a stack of scratch-off tickets as a gift from a good friend and one of the tickets, a $3 Diamond Bingo ticket, initially appeared to be a $100 winner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Lottery
UPI News

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Independent

When is the first £326 cost of living payment due?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit, universal credit and working tax credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into the first accounts from Thursday 14 July, although...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy