ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nadine Dorries claims ‘coup’ brought down Boris Johnson

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkYZn_0geZrhRI00

Nadine Dorries has accused fellow Tory MPs of staging a “coup” against Boris Johnson .

The Culture Secretary has been one of the Prime Minister’s most ardent supporters, sticking by him even as support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.

Ms Dorries told BBC Panorama: “I was quite stunned that there were people who thought that removing the Prime Minister who won the biggest majority that we’ve had since Margaret Thatcher in less than three years.

“Just the the anti-democratic nature of what they’re doing alone was enough to alarm me.

“And for me it was a coup”.

Ms Dorries made the same claim on Monday, when she also criticised those who moved against Mr Johnson.

“14 million people voted for the Prime Minister and a group of MPs, ministers, the Chancellor, his sitting Chancellor, via what is effectively a coup, removed him,” she told GB News.

Ms Dorries has thrown her weight behind Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest that will select Mr Johnson’s successor at No 10.

She has led an attack on Ms Truss’ rival, Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as Chancellor last week is seen by Johnson allies as key in ending the Prime Minister’s grip on No 10.

Ms Dorries accused Mr Sunak’s campaign team of using the “dark arts” following claims they tried to “syphon off” votes to ensure Jeremy Hunt cleared the threshold to enter the contest because they believed Mr Sunak would beat him in a run-off vote of party members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv3Tq_0geZrhRI00

Sajid Javid, whose resignation as health secretary came within minutes of Mr Sunak’s, triggering a mass ministerial exodus that led to Mr Johnson admitting his time was up, denied the move was co-ordinated.

Mr Javid told Panorama: “We hadn’t had any single discussion about it whatsoever. I had a feeling that other people would follow.”

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who is backing Ms Truss in the race, said she should not ask Mr Johnson to serve in her cabinet if she wins.

“He has no desire to put a straitjacket around himself, having to run in accordance with other people’s wishes,” he told LBC radio.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Piers Morgan claims Penny Mordaunt has ‘turned down daily requests’ to appear on his TalkTV show Uncensored

Piers Morgan has claimed that Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt has refused “daily requests” to appear on his TalkTV show.The Conservative MP is currently among the five politicians in the running to replace Boris Johnson as the leader of the party and Prime Minister.On Monday (18 July), The Guardian’s chief political correspondent Jessica Elgot published on Twitter a statement from Mordaunt in which she called out her competitors who could not “find a way to debate one another in a civil way”.“Throughout this contest she has never dodged media or shied away from broadcast interviews and debates – people...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

‘Hole at the centre of government’ over climate change planning, MPs warn

There is a “major hole at the centre of government” over the resilience of the UK’s critical national infrastructure to climate change, a parliamentary committee has warned.The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) said no ministers were currently responsible for the issue, and that the minister previously in charge had refused to give evidence.Amid a heatwave seeing the potential for new record temperatures in Britain, the committee released a letter hitting out at a “pattern of disrespectful behaviour by government ministers towards select committees”.It comes days after Priti Patel and Dominic Raab cancelled their appearances before other parliamentary...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

TV debate cancelled as Mordaunt comes under fire from her boss

Penny Mordaunt missed ministerial meetings because she was plotting her Tory leadership bid, her departmental boss claimed, as senior Conservatives expressed concern about the increasingly bitter race to replace Boris Johnson.The trade minister’s absence from meetings forced colleagues to pick up the pieces, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan alleged in a scathing attack on the leadership hopeful.The Cabinet minister is backing Tom Tugendhat for the Conservative Party leadership, but he is at risk of being eliminated from the contest in the next round of voting later on Monday.In a sign of the concern about the way the leadership race is...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Iain Duncan Smith
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Sky News cancels Tory leadership debate as Sunak and Truss decline to attend

Sky News has cancelled its scheduled Tory leadership debate after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss declined to take part after televised hustings descended into public slanging matches.The broadcaster cancelled Tuesday evening’s event with a day’s notice after sources in Mr Sunak’s camp suggested he will only do further TV confrontations if he succeeds in making it to the final two candidates.Team Truss argued they are focused on behind-closed-doors hustings to win the support of Conservative MPs, who are whittling down the contenders.A statement from Sky News read: “Tuesday evening’s live television debate on Sky News between the Conservative Party leadership...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt repeats false claim that UK could not stop Turkey joining EU

Penny Mordaunt has repeated her notorious false claim that the UK was unable to stop Turkey joining the EU – insisting the veto would not have been used.The Tory leadership contender, who also faces accusations of dishonesty over her stance on trans rights, was accused of ignoring “actual facts” that the EU treaty granted a block on new members.Confronted with an interview from the 2016 Brexit referendum – when the Leave campaign was seeking to stir up alarm about migrants from Turkey – Ms Mordaunt replied: “The clip says it as I see it.”On the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Bbc Panorama#Gb News#Tory
The Independent

Keir Starmer rules out ‘any agreement’ with the Lib Dems after next election

Keir Starmer has ruled out striking "any” agreement with the Liberal Democrats after the next general election.The Labour leader had previously ruled out an electoral pact or coalition with the Scottish National Party, saying there would be "no deal going into the general election and no deal other side".But he had not previously explicitly ruled out working with the Liberal Democrats, either as part of a coalition or under a looser supply and confidence arrangement.Asked specifically whether he would entertain a confidence and supply agreement with the Liberal Democrats in an interview with the Bloomberg news agency published on Monday,...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Labour pledges holiday let licensing scheme to guard against ‘ghost towns’

Labour has said it would bring in a licensing system for holiday lets to preserve the “spirit” of costal and rural communities.Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy announced the plans during a speech in Darlington, in which she also alleged the Conservative leadership contest had exposed the Tories’ commitment to levelling up is “dead”.Ms Nandy said Labour’s licensing scheme would allow areas to “to reap the rewards of thriving tourism”, while guarding against “ghost towns” when people’s holiday breaks draw to a close.With a stronger licensing system, communities will be able to reap the rewards of thriving tourism but end...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chief executive of Liverpool council stands down

The chief executive of a council which Government-appointed commissioners have been partially overseeing has announced he is standing down.Commissioners were appointed to oversee parts of Liverpool City Council last year following an inspection report.The report, which found allegations of bullying and intimidation, was carried out after then-mayor Joe Anderson was  arrested, along with a number of other people, as part of a Merseyside Police fraud investigation.A second report from the commissioners was due to be submitted to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in June.On Monday, the Labour-run council’s chief executive Tony Reeves announced he would be standing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Libel trial between Countdown’s Rachel Riley and blogger reaches the High Court

A libel row between Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley and a political blogger over an article that alleged she engaged in a “campaign of online abuse and harassment” against a teenager has reached the High Court.Riley is suing Michael Sivier, who published an article on his website Vox Political on January 26 2019 with the headline “Serial abuser Rachel Riley to receive ‘extra protection’ – on grounds that she is receiving abuse”.The article discussed tweets posted as part of an online debate on antisemitism in the Labour Party, some of which were exchanged between Riley and a user, who identified herself...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘clocking off’ as he misses emergency meeting on heatwave

Labour have accused Boris Johnson of “clocking off”, after it was confirmed he will miss a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee today to discuss the current heatwave.It came after Mr Johnson missed his third meeting on the UK’s first red extreme heat warning on Saturday, while attending a farewell party for close allies at Chequers.Instead, the prime minister was paying a visit to the Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire - just days after finding time to fly in a Typhoon jet with the RAF. Later in the day, Mr Johnson was due to defend his record in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cutting UK taxes now would be a mistake, International Monetary Fund warns

Cutting taxes at the moment would “be a mistake”, according to a top official at the International Monetary Fund. Four of the final five Tory leadership candidates have pledged to cut taxes if they become prime minister. But not Rishi Sunak, who has argued that slashing taxes would fuel rising inflation. “I think debt-financed tax cuts at this point would be a mistake,” Mark Flanagan, who leads the IMF’s UK team, told BBC News. He said that public money should be given to projects that deliver long-term economic prosperity. Rishi Sunak had previously said that he wanted to cut taxes...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy