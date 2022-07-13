ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ with dreams of owning Dior gown

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yVVG_0geZrRGY00

In “ Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris ,” a middle-aged woman of very limited means in post-World War II London dreams of owning a Christian Dior gown. In 1957, however, at the height of Dior’s New Look renown, this was not a straightforward proposition. There was no London store or catalog to order from. There wouldn't even be a ready to wear line for another 10 years. Everything was custom made couture. The only way Ada Harris could own one herself, as the title suggests, was to drop in on the House of Dior at 30 Avenue de Montaigne.

The film, which opens in theaters nationwide Friday, is a colorful, romantic fairy tale starring Lesley Manville as Mrs. Harris, a war widow who only discovers Dior while cleaning one of her wealthy clients’ homes, and Isabelle Huppert as the snobbish gatekeeper Madame Colbert, who bristles at the idea of a woman like Ada wearing Dior. It is, director Anthony Fabian hopes, a film that will delight and inspire audiences not just for its aspirational qualities but for the dignity with which it treats its heroine.

“I think everyone has an aspiration for something that seems unattainable,” Fabian said. “We are very ground down by a very complicated time that we’re living in right now, and something that offers the possibility that you can fulfill your dreams is a very uplifting message.”

Fabian had been introduced to the story about a decade ago. He wasn’t familiar with Paul Gallico’s 1958 book (“Mrs. ’Arris Goes to Paris”) or the Angela Lansbury, Omar Sharif and Diana Rigg TV movie from 1992, but a producer thought of him to direct, and as someone who has lived in both Paris and London, he knew he could bring something unique to the story. When the rights to the book lapsed, Fabian picked them up and started on his own version of the script, which would elevate the story from just being about a dress to one that’s about a woman who society disregards getting a second chance at life and love.

“It doesn’t really explain why Mrs. Harris wants this dress, other than in the most frivolous and superficial terms — it had to be more profound,” Harris said. “I wanted to suggest that Ada Harris’ heart is healed by going on this journey.”

But it was all going to hinge on who would play Mrs. Ada Harris and Manville was, for him, the perfect combination of character actor and leading lady.

“It is a little bit of a Cinderella slipper of a role,” he said. “It’s not going to fit many people.”

The House of Dior even agreed to help by opening their archives and supplying blueprints for its original townhouse and atelier, which were recreated in detail by the production. But it would take some postwar scrappiness to bring it to life on a very, very limited budget during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, including doing much of the filming in Budapest.

It helped that Fabian was able to enlist some of the top film craftspeople in the world, including costume designer Jenny Beavan and production designer Luciana Arrighi. Both women are Oscar-winners who met on the set of James Ivory’s “Howards End” and went on to work together many more times including on “The Remains of the Day” and “Sense and Sensibility.” In the 1960s, Arrighi was a model for Yves Saint Laurent for several years and brought with her an intimate understanding of the world of mid-century haute couture.

“Luci has always had the most divine taste,” Fabian said. “She was the one who said, ‘I think Jenny’s the right person for this.’ It is a bit of a costume designer's dream. I was able to aim quite high.”

Beavan, who has won Oscars for “A Room with a View,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and, earlier this year, “Cruella,” had also worked with Manville before and thought “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” was “just the most charming story.”

“I just love characters," Beavan said. "I don’t mind whether they’re cleaners or Dior models."

But, she said, she was, “Slightly seduced into thinking that Dior would be doing the Dior part of it.”

When Beavan mentioned this after a “beautiful afternoon” exploring the Dior archives and meeting with their chief curator, she was met with a horrified “non, non!” Beavan and her team, including a fellow Merchant Ivory veteran John Bright and her “Cruella” collaborator Jane Law, would be the ones making the dresses.

Physical dresses from that era of Dior are scarce, however, and Beavan had to rely on photos, drawings and several reproductions made in the ‘80s and ’90s for reference. The gowns called Dior Diablotine and Miss Dior would be the inspiration behind the scarlet and emerald frocks that catch Mrs. Harris's eye in Paris.

Getting hold of enough fabric was tricky, though. With lockdowns and travel restrictions and zero costume houses in Budapest, they relied on samples in the mail, zoom approvals and friends in Paris to help fit their French cast.

“I felt a lot of pressure because we had so little money to do it all, and yet we were recreating a very high fashion moment. I just wanted to honor Dior. I wanted to make sure that they felt what we were recreating was very possible,” Beavan said. “In the end we did make it, Dior approved of it and couldn’t have been more helpful all the way.”

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis says she assumed Ana de Armas was an ‘inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman’

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is “embarrassed” to admit that she assumed Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood.The two actors starred opposite one another in 2019’s mystery crime film Knives Out.In a new interview with Elle, Curtis opened up about the “assumptions” she had when meeting de Armas for the first time. “I assumed – and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” she said.“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Lansbury
Person
Diana Rigg
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Omar Sharif
Person
Lesley Manville
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Person
Isabelle Huppert
The Independent

Buckingham Palace was ‘blindsided’ by Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue, new book claims

Meghan Markle’s guest editorship of British Vogue in September 2019 came as a surprise to Buckingham Palace, a new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has claimed. The book by British journalist Tom Bower, titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, includes interviews from royal insiders into the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Victoria Beckham sparks backlash with ‘Posh’ TikTok debut: ‘People can’t feed their kids’

Victoria Beckham has been criticised by social media users after making her debut on TikTok.The former Spice Girl posted her first few videos to the platform on Thursday, with one video garnering over 3.8m views in less than 24 hours.In the video, which sees Beckham sitting at a table with a waiter behind her and a plate of food in front of her, she says: “Tell me you’re Posh without telling me you’re Posh. I’ll go first.”The waiter then removed a cloche to reveal a plate of grilled salmon and steamed vegetables - reportedly Beckham’s favourite meal. @victoriabeckham...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Unseen photos of Meghan Markle released to celebrate non-profit work

Unseen images of the Duchess of Sussex have been released to celebrate her work with Dutch non-profit, Project Fearless.Founded by Merida Miller in 2019, Project Fearless aims to equip girls and non-binary children between the ages of nine to 14 with life skills to succeed in any aspect of their lives.This can range from after school courses, to skateboarding, kick-boxing, and entrepreneurship. Project Fearless now works with 750 girls and non-binary children in Amsterdam.The non-profit first joined forces with Meghan Markle in 2019, and has recently marked three years of work with the Duchess.The images show Meghan during a...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Channel 4 to explore rise and fall of Boris Johnson in ‘landmark’ documentary

Channel 4 is making a documentary series about Prime Minister Boris Johnson – uncovering the events that shaped the man, his rise to power and his premiership.The four-part series will piece together rare archive footage alongside interviews with friends and foes with intimate knowledge of Mr Johnson to help reveal his true character.The series of hour-long episodes, which has a working title of Boris, aims to give greater insight into Mr Johnson’s actions, ambition and the events which have shaped modern British politics.Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, said: “However the story of Boris Johnson’s political career ends, he...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris
The Independent

Waiting list for food charity The Felix Project surpasses 700

A food distribution charity said demand has gone “through the roof” amid the war in Ukraine and cost-of-living crisis – with its waiting list ballooning to more than 700.London-based The Felix Project supports around 1,000 community projects, including 150 schools, with regular food.Chief executive Charlotte Hill told the PA news agency: “What we’ve seen because of the war in Ukraine really affecting food supplies, but also the really significant increases in inflation and the huge cost-of-living rises that all Londoners are facing, is that our demand is going through the roof.”We've got a school's programme that we run all year...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Design Museum to explore story of Surrealism in landmark exhibition

The story of the Surrealist movement and its impact on the world will be displayed in an “eye-opening” exhibition at The Design Museum.The exhibition titled Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924 – Today will run from October 14 until February 19 and will explore how the Surrealist movement revolutionised art and design.Nearly 350 objects will go on display, including work from Salvador Dali, Marcel Duchamp, Leonora Carrington and Man Ray alongside pieces by Dior, Bjork, Tim Walker and Sarah Lucas.It is the first time The Design Museum has explored the relationship between fine art and design in a major...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

'Raging Fire' wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

Action-packed police thriller “Raging Fire” won best film and three other awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards Sunday, beating out a crowd favorite film about late Cantopop singer Anita Mui. The 40th Hong Kong Film Awards took place Sunday, after it was postponed thrice from April following...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Murder in Provence review: Roger Allam makes this great drama sublime

One useful guide as to whether any given contemporary British television drama is worth watching is to see if Roger Allam is in it. If the show is mediocre he will make it more palatable, as with Endeavour and Game of Thrones, and if the rest of it is great he will help render it sublime, as with latter series ofThe Thick of It, and the radio show he does with Joanna Lumley, Conversations from a Long Marriage. He’s in demand at the moment, which is a good thing, but you rather wonder whether producers are just “reaching for the Allam” in the way that inadequate cooks reach for the Schwartz jar of mixed herbs and throw a handful into whatever doomed concoction is disintegrating before their very senses on the hob. Well, I speak for myself.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Control Room review: Like watching a python swallowing a rabbit – disturbing but compelling

There ought to be a name for the sub-genre of crime thrillers that use excessive amounts of flashbacks to tease and tease and tease and ultimately irritate the living daylights out of the viewer. “Flashback thrillers”, let’s call this abominable abuse of an old and honoured filmic technique. There is no better symbol of the creative impoverishment of television drama departments than this: cops, and occasionally others, living and mentally suffering through sequences of haunting, repetitive, horrific experiences, like candidates in Tory leadership elections.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy