Harrisonburg, VA

Rescuers catch a kitten as it falls from Virginia building

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 4 days ago
(Facebook/Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control)

Rescuers were captured on video catching a kitten as it plummeted from the side of a Virginia office building it had scaled.

The animal had clambered its way up the side of the city hall in Harrisonburg, Virginia, which is around 130 miles west of Washington DC.

Firefighters and officers from animal control all responded to help save the kitten on Monday.

And video captured the moment that the small animal tumbled several floors into an outstretched sheet that safely broke its fall.

Animal control officials said in a Facebook post that the kitten was “safely contained” after its adventure and would be “relaxing at the SPCA”.

“Today was another great teamwork day,” Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control wrote.

In other images the kitten could be seen inside an animal carrier as well as it being held by an animal control officer.

#Rescuers#Washington Dc#Kitten#Cat#Pets#Spca
