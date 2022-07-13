ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dashboard video IDs teen in squeegee workers shooting

police have identified a 15-year-old boy seen in a dashboard video as a person of interest in last week's deadly encounter between a motorist and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection.

The Baltimore Sun reports a dashboard camera video of last Thursday’s shooting shows what appears to be the teen shoot at Timothy Reynolds five times. The contents of the video were first reported by The Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore Police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge would not confirm details of the investigation, instead saying detectives are “still following active leads and the investigation is ongoing.” Eldridge also would not discuss the search for the person of interest.

Reynolds,48, of Baltimore, was driving through an intersection near the city’s Inner Harbor when he had a heated interaction with so-called squeegee workers, parked his car and came back with a baseball bat, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said earlier this week.

He “swung the bat at one or more of those squeegee workers. In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired,” striking Reynolds, according to Harrison.

When the video starts, Reynolds had already exited his car with a metal baseball bat, walked across Light Street and confronted the workers.

He can be seen walking away from the intersection, presumably back toward his car, as three squeegee workers follow him. They get near him but another car obstructs the view. Less than a second later, they turn to run as Reynolds starts chasing with the bat raised. At roughly the same time as he swings his bat toward one of the workers, another throws what appears to be a rock at his head from behind. The video shows the rock hitting Reynolds’ head and bouncing off.

Reynolds, still holding his bat, turns around when a third squeegee worker pulls a handgun and starts firing. The first shot appears to hit him somewhere in the side of his body and he starts falling. As the shooter is beginning to walk away, he shoots at Reynolds four more times.

The workers, also known as squeegee kids, consist mostly of teens from low-income neighborhoods who clean drivers’ windshields at intersections in exchange for money.

City officials have said there would be increased police patrols at intersections the workers frequent.

Concerned
4d ago

They don't respect the police so take them off the street! What's more important, the kids on the corners harassing motorists or Baltimore making money? People hate having to drive through Baltimore because of the high crime and the kids cleaning windshields. As far as what happened, hold the kid accountable and lock him up. Crack down on the ones committing crimes. Also you can remove Barnett from office. He is part of the problem!!!!!

Joseph Daniel Jones Jr
3d ago

I am a Baltimore City resident that had to Educate and seek honest employment for myself with out panhandling or being a problem to city i reside in

Punisher?
3d ago

Why he swing the bat at them is the question, he must have to had a reason to do so. Is so much a person can take, is awful he had to die and even worse is that no body wanna do nothing about it and stop this kids from carrying weapons in the streets. Shame on the government!!

