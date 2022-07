Willis Automotive has been operating out of Iowa for 75 years, and this year, they expanded by acquiring the only Nissan dealership in the Des Moines area. Today on Inside Automotive, we’re joined by Jason Willis, CEO of Willis Automotive and Chairman of the MINI National Dealer Council, to tell us more about his operation in Iowa and the strategies working for his group today.

