Morgan Wallen Sends “You Proof” To Country Radio As Next Single

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen has a brand new single heading to country radio.

After the success of his multi-week #1 “Wasted On You” from his 2021 Dangerous: The Double Album, the fan-favorite “You Proof” will be the next single for the Tennessee native.

“Wasted On You” recently topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the third straight week, which ties with his previous single “Whiskey Glasses” for the most weeks he’s had a song at the top of that chart.

However, it now looks like Dangerous has had its run.

“You Proof” will be the first single not from Dangerous in two years, when he had “Chasin’ You” from his debut studio album If I Know Me go #1 in 2020.

Morgan has put out a few new songs this year, including the aforementioned “You Proof,” as well as two of my favorite’s “Don’t Think Jesus” and “Thought You Should Know.” I’m hoping one, or both of them, will still get a chance after this new one inevitably goes #1.

“You Proof” will impact this Monday, but is already at #41 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and has 21 adds on Mediabase:

Though, I’ve said before that “You Proof” isn’t my favorite Morgan Wallen song by any stretch of the imagination, I do think it will do really well on radio because, well… everything he touches these days does.

