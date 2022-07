The Father’s Day Festival is a bluegrass festival hosted by the California Bluegrass Association. It takes place in Grass Valley CA, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. It’s a beautiful space for music, nestled amongst the pine trees in the Sierra Nevada mountains. I made my first trip this year and I was blown away by the amount of musical talent I saw. The headliners were Dom Flemons, Michael Cleveland with Flamekeeper, and Della Mae, all of whom I had a chance to talk with about their music and what it’s like to play this festival.

