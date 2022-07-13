Pickup truck pulled from canal in West Palm Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they are concentrating their search for a missing Palm Beach County woman in the Miami-Dade County area. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jacqueline Reyes was last along the 4100 block of South Shady Lane in Boynton Beach, at around 1:30 a.m., July 1.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead after an apparent hit-and-run at the intersection of Lantana Road and Jog Road. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Christiano Philip Wyndham Castronova was traveling north on South Jog Road in a white, four door BMW when he struck 52-year-old Lesly Ulysse, who was attempting to cross the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating an 8-month-old baby they say is considered missing and endangered due to family abduction. Sophia Valdes is a Hispanic baby girl with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she is missing from...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating after a man was shot dead overnight Saturday. Police spokesperson Diana Delgado-Gourgue said units responded to the 4200 block of Northwest 189th Street just before 12:30 a.m. regarding a shots fired call. There, police found a man suffering multiple gunshot...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in town from Maryland faces 16 criminal charges after a series of incidents on the road, and he spent time in the hospital before being booked into jail. A community service aide with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office “was actively...
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have provided new details in an apparent murder-suicide that, they said, left a Tamarac woman dead and her four children without a mother and father. Surveillance video captured Broward Sheriff’s Office cruisers pulling into an townhome complex along the 5800 block of...
Three cars were destroyed in a fire in the driveway of a home in Deerfield Beach early Thursday. Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue crews responded to the home in the 1300 block of Southwest 8th Street around 4:15 a.m. after receiving reports of the cars being on fire. Crews were able...
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an incident involving a homicide suspect from Stuart, per the sheriff's office. The investigation has shut down roads around the area of Edwards Road and McNeil Road in Fort Pierce. The Fort Pierce and Stuart Police...
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly driver crashed their car into a canal in Jupiter Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to 159th Court N after receiving reports of a silver car in a canal. Originally, the PBCFR Special Operations Dive Team was dispatched, however, arriving...
A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning. According to Clewiston Fire Rescue, the patrol unit caught fire near Witt Road and was a total loss. The deputy was not injured and a CFR crew quickly brought the fire under control.
Fort Pierce Police looking for thieves who stole 3,000 dollars worth of equipment off a fishing boat. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The Fort Pierce Police are looking for the thieves who stole 3,000 dollars worth of equipment off a fishing boat. Here is the info:. On July 11, 2022, at...
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey steal was caught on camera as a duo robbed a jewelry kiosk at a mall in Coral Springs. Two women approached a jewelry kiosk. One of them asked to see a necklace and when the clerk pulled out the board holding a dozen chains — she snatched it and the pair took off.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Fantasy 5 player who bought their ticket for Saturday night's drawing in Boynton Beach will have a lot more money to spend. That person didn’t just win the Florida Lottery game; they were the only winner, and their ticket is now worth $194,649.62.
A safe that was reported stolen during a house burglary on Florida's Treasure Coast was found dumped in Miami's Biscayne Bay, authorities said. Port St. Lucie Police said the safe was found Wednesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County following a search. The safe was reportedly stolen last week during a burglary...
When the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened beneath Carol Wright in February, the frightening plummet to her death left behind more than a void in the lives of her loved ones. She left behind a legacy — one of increased safety measures and access to opportunity. The attorney representing Wright’s family, Lance Ivey, announced on Friday that the wrongful death lawsuit was settled for ...
West Palm Beach made changes to its downtown metered parking fees and rules amid fury from some residents and business owners.
City Commission members approved adjustments this week that reduces the expired meter fees to $35 from $37.50, scraps the $10 overnight metered parking fee and ends 24/7 meter enforcement. Meter enforcement will...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Just two weeks after Vita Lounge LLC won the bid to operate the historic Sunset Lounge in West Palm Beach's largely Black northwest neighborhood, their agreement has been abruptly canceled. Vita Lounge LLC just won the bid two weeks ago over a Miami company...
Comments / 0