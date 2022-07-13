ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Pickup truck pulled from canal in West Palm Beach

By Garrett Phillips
cbs12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rescue crews in West Palm Beach pulled a pickup...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Woman Still Missing, Police Very Concerned

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jacqueline Reyes is still missing, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is very concerned. Detectives are again asking anyone with information to reach out immediately. Jacqueline Reyes, known as ”Jacky,” vanished on June 1st when...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

One dead after hit-and-run on Jog Road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead after an apparent hit-and-run at the intersection of Lantana Road and Jog Road. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Christiano Philip Wyndham Castronova was traveling north on South Jog Road in a white, four door BMW when he struck 52-year-old Lesly Ulysse, who was attempting to cross the street.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
West Palm Beach, FL
Accidents
Click10.com

Man shot, killed overnight in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating after a man was shot dead overnight Saturday. Police spokesperson Diana Delgado-Gourgue said units responded to the 4200 block of Northwest 189th Street just before 12:30 a.m. regarding a shots fired call. There, police found a man suffering multiple gunshot...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

New details emerge in apparent murder-suicide in Tamarac that left mother dead

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have provided new details in an apparent murder-suicide that, they said, left a Tamarac woman dead and her four children without a mother and father. Surveillance video captured Broward Sheriff’s Office cruisers pulling into an townhome complex along the 5800 block of...
BOCANEWSNOW

PBSO Identifies Suspect Driver, Victim In Fatal Hit And Run

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Christiano Castronova, 25, is the man police say struck and killed Lake Worth resident Lesly Ulyesse, then fled the scene until he was caught by police in unincorporated Boynton Beach Friday night. He lives in the 9700 block of Majestic Way in Boynton Beach.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Fla#Cannon#Get Out#Accident
cbs12.com

Homicide investigation in Fort Pierce

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an incident involving a homicide suspect from Stuart, per the sheriff's office. The investigation has shut down roads around the area of Edwards Road and McNeil Road in Fort Pierce. The Fort Pierce and Stuart Police...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Canal crash leaves elderly driver hospitalized

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — An elderly driver crashed their car into a canal in Jupiter Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to 159th Court N after receiving reports of a silver car in a canal. Originally, the PBCFR Special Operations Dive Team was dispatched, however, arriving...
JUPITER, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hendry County patrol car destroyed by fire

A Hendry County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning. According to Clewiston Fire Rescue, the patrol unit caught fire near Witt Road and was a total loss. The deputy was not injured and a CFR crew quickly brought the fire under control.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Woman steals $10,000 worth of jewelry in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey steal was caught on camera as a duo robbed a jewelry kiosk at a mall in Coral Springs. Two women approached a jewelry kiosk. One of them asked to see a necklace and when the clerk pulled out the board holding a dozen chains — she snatched it and the pair took off.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Safe Stolen From Treasure Coast Home Found in Biscayne Bay

A safe that was reported stolen during a house burglary on Florida's Treasure Coast was found dumped in Miami's Biscayne Bay, authorities said. Port St. Lucie Police said the safe was found Wednesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County following a search. The safe was reportedly stolen last week during a burglary...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman plunged to her death from a drawbridge. Wrongful death settlement includes safety changes, $8.3 million for family.

When the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened beneath Carol Wright in February, the frightening plummet to her death left behind more than a void in the lives of her loved ones. She left behind a legacy — one of increased safety measures and access to opportunity. The attorney representing Wright’s family, Lance Ivey, announced on Friday that the wrongful death lawsuit was settled for ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton’s Barbara Murphy Dies In Crash

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Barbara Murphy is dead. The 79-year-old resident of Songbird Terrace in Boca Raton was apparently driving westbound on Palmetto Park Road in her Toyota RAV4 when she turned into the Walmart near 441. For reasons that remain...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy