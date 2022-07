Westbrook police say that your ring is in good hands. No. The guy pictured here is just a stock photo. I have no idea what the guy looks like who lost his ring. But a couple of women talked to another woman on Lincoln Dock in Westbrook who said that her husband lost his wedding ring. The flyer goes on to say that while they were paddling up the Penobscot River, they found the ring in the water by a rock and grabbed it. Westbrook Police posted the flyer on their Facebook page.

WESTBROOK, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO