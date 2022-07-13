ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeter Downs batting eighth for Boston on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Red Sox infielder Jeter Downs is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game...

numberfire.com

Twins' Jose Miranda batting seventh on Sunday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Miranda will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Gio Urshela returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miranda for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' Friday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols started the past five games and went 6-for-19 with 2 home runs, a double, a walk, and four strikeouts in that stretch. Nolan Gorman will replace Pujols at DH on Friday and hit seventh. Paul Goldschmidt will start on first base again.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals activate LHP Steven Matz from 15-day IL

The St. Louis Cardinals activated left-hander Steven Matz off the 15-day injured list today, as Matz was slated to start the Cardinals’ game against the Cincinnati Reds before the contest was rained out. Matz will now have to wait until after the All-Star break to make his official return...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Reds-Cardinals postponed on Sunday

Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's clash between the Reds and Cardinals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday, September 17th as part of a doubleheader.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Cole, Carpenter send Yanks over Red Sox 13-2; Sale hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole brushed back Rafael Devers and struck out 12, Matt Carpenter drove in three more runs and the New York Yankees pounded the Red Sox 13-2 Sunday after Boston ace Chris Sale broke his left pinkie finger in the first inning. The Yankees reached double-digit runs for the 16th time — no other team has more than 10 such games — and cruised into the All-Star break with a major league-best record of 64-28. Their 64 wins matched the 2018 Astros for third-most prior to the break since the All-Star Game began in 1933. Cole (9-2) dusted Devers off the plate with a low, 99 mph fastball on his first pitch to the third baseman after allowing two homers to him July 7 in Boston. Devers glared at Cole from the dirt, then struck out swinging at a high fastball. Cole allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings for his fourth straight win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon batting third on Friday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Blackmon will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. Yonathan Daza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 15.0 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tigers starting Akil Baddoo in left field on Saturday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Baddoo will take over in left after Robbie Grossman was shifted to right and Victor Reyes was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Cal Quantrill, our models project Baddoo to score 6.9...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Willi Castro batting eighth for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will start at third base on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. Spencer Torkelson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.7 FanDuel points on Sunday....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo starting for Pittsburgh Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates will start Diego Castillo as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Castillo will bat fifth and cover right field in Sunday's game while Cal Mitchell takes the evening off. Castillo has a $3,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Sam Haggerty is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Glenn Otto. Our models project Haggerty for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa (leg) riding pine for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Edmundo Sosa (leg) in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa suffered a leg injury in last night's game and will sit out Sunday's contest, though his injury is not believed to be too serious. Tommy Edman will take over at shortstop while Nolan Gorman joins the lineup at second base and bats fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Piscotty batting eighth Sunday

The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Piscotty as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Piscotty will bat eight and handle designated hitting duties Sunday while Sheldon Neuse sits. Piscotty has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.1 fantasy points against the Astros.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Saturday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Franchy Cordero versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 249 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .208 batting average with a...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Jason Delay catching Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Jason Delay as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Delay will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while Tyler Heineman catches a breather. Delay has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro-Hernandez sitting Sunday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Toro-Hernandez is being replaced at second base by Adam Frazier versus Rangers starter Glenn Otto. In 262 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .176 batting average with a .550 OPS,...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme starting for Mets on Sunday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Guillorme is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Guillorme for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.1...
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel leading off for Cubs on Sunday

Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Morel will start in center field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Rafael Ortega moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Morel for 10.9 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting ninth on Sunday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New YOrk Mets. Velazquez will start in left field on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Alfonso Rivas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 6.4 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Saturday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. In 100 plate appearances this season, Maile has a .174 batting average with a .537 OPS,...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo sitting versus Rockies Sunday

Yoshi Tsutsugo was not listed in the Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Tsutsugo will take a seat Sunday while Michael Chavis starts at first base and bats third against the Rockies. Our models project Tsutsugo to make 141 more plate appearances this season, with 3...
PITTSBURGH, PA

