C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, July 13

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Fire Division Chief and Fire Warden Dale Izatt on Friday gave more details about three fires that happened around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. A passing train on Thursday caused one of the fires Campbell County Fire Department responded to. The fire occurred about 15 miles northeast of Wright. It caused several small fires, Izatt said. He said factors that cause these kinds of fires include built-up soot in the engine and friction off the tracks. The precise cause will likely remain unknown, he said.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO