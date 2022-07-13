C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, July 13

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 655 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Echeta, or 24 miles northwest of Gillette, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gillette, Echeta, Camplex Event Facility and Gillette Airport. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 113 and 134. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
