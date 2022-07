Netflix documentary releases so far in 2022 have been some of the most unforgettable and frankly best content to hit the streamer over the course of this year, with subscribers watching in collective dismay as scammers, con artists, killers, and more pull off incredible crimes. We’ve also gone behind the scenes of the lives of newsmakers from Elon Musk to Marilyn Monroe. And been riveted by Netflix documentaries that offer deep dives into brands like Boeing and Abercrombie & Fitch.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO