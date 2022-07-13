ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Max Muncy starting at third base for Dodgers on Wednesday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the St....

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Twins' Jose Miranda batting seventh on Sunday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Miranda will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Gio Urshela returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miranda for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' Friday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols started the past five games and went 6-for-19 with 2 home runs, a double, a walk, and four strikeouts in that stretch. Nolan Gorman will replace Pujols at DH on Friday and hit seventh. Paul Goldschmidt will start on first base again.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Cole, Carpenter send Yanks over Red Sox 13-2; Sale hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole brushed back Rafael Devers and struck out 12, Matt Carpenter drove in three more runs and the New York Yankees pounded the Red Sox 13-2 Sunday after Boston ace Chris Sale broke his left pinkie finger in the first inning. The Yankees reached double-digit runs for the 16th time — no other team has more than 10 such games — and cruised into the All-Star break with a major league-best record of 64-28. Their 64 wins matched the 2018 Astros for third-most prior to the break since the All-Star Game began in 1933. Cole (9-2) dusted Devers off the plate with a low, 99 mph fastball on his first pitch to the third baseman after allowing two homers to him July 7 in Boston. Devers glared at Cole from the dirt, then struck out swinging at a high fastball. Cole allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings for his fourth straight win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Reds-Cardinals postponed on Sunday

Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's clash between the Reds and Cardinals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday, September 17th as part of a doubleheader.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

C.J. Abrams in lineup for San Diego Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Abrams is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Abrams for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.2 FanDuel points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Austin Barnes
numberfire.com

Tigers starting Akil Baddoo in left field on Saturday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Baddoo will take over in left after Robbie Grossman was shifted to right and Victor Reyes was given the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Cal Quantrill, our models project Baddoo to score 6.9...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Sam Haggerty is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Glenn Otto. Our models project Haggerty for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon batting third on Friday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Blackmon will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. Yonathan Daza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 15.0 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa (leg) riding pine for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Edmundo Sosa (leg) in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Sosa suffered a leg injury in last night's game and will sit out Sunday's contest, though his injury is not believed to be too serious. Tommy Edman will take over at shortstop while Nolan Gorman joins the lineup at second base and bats fifth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Base#Baseball#Sports#The St Louis Cardinals
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo starting for Pittsburgh Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates will start Diego Castillo as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Castillo will bat fifth and cover right field in Sunday's game while Cal Mitchell takes the evening off. Castillo has a $3,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme starting for Mets on Sunday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Guillorme is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Guillorme for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.1...
MLB
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Diaz will catch for right-hander German Marquez on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. Brian Serven returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.8 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pirates' Jason Delay catching Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Jason Delay as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Delay will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while Tyler Heineman catches a breather. Delay has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Pirates' Tyler Heineman sitting versus Rockies Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Tyler Heineman in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Heineman will sit out Sunday's contest while Jason Delay starts at catcher and bats ninth. Heineman is slated for 76 more plate appearances this season according to numberFire's models, with 7 runs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos says the Braves will have a much different approach to trade deadline

Last season, Alex Anthopoulos worked his magic at the trade deadline as well as anyone has in the history of the game. The Braves don’t win the World Series without the contributions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, and Eddie Rosario. In fact, they probably don’t get over the hump without one of them. Each provided their own piece of magic on the way to Atlanta’s first championship since 1995.
MLB
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud taking seat for Atlanta against Nationals

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup on Friday against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. William Contreras will replace d'Arnaud at catcher and bat seventh. numberFire’s models project Contreras for 14.5 FanDuel points on Friday and he has a $2,700 salary, which currently makes...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Saturday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Franchy Cordero versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 249 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .208 batting average with a...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy