Rollover Crash on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach

A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle last night in Horry County. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Burcale Road near Clay Pond Road about two miles north of Myrtle Beach. Troopers say the bicyclist was hit by the vehicle while the cyclist was trying to change lanes. They have yet to be identified but, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO