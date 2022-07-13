Rollover Crash on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hospitalized Friday evening after a fiery three-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at 7:34 p.m. on the Highway 501 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway, HCFR said. One of the vehicles in the crash caught fire.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown on Saturday, according to authorities. The Georgetown Police Department says one of their officers was not hurt in the incident, which occurred at the corner of Church Street and Palm Street around noon. Georgetown...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was injured Saturday morning after a boat appeared to be struck by lightning in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:59 a.m. to the area of the North Jetty for a watercraft in distress call. North...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a small chemical spill Friday on George Bishop Parkway near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 10:27 a.m. to the area of George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbor Boulevard, HCFR said. Lanes of traffic are blocked due to the […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County teenager had the chance on Thursday to thank the doctors and nurses who saved him after a serious motorcycle crash. During his senior year at St. James High School, Max Strader was riding his motorcycle on Halloween night, when he said he was T-boned while on Highway 707.
A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle last night in Horry County. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Burcale Road near Clay Pond Road about two miles north of Myrtle Beach. Troopers say the bicyclist was hit by the vehicle while the cyclist was trying to change lanes. They have yet to be identified but, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 17 Bypass has closed lanes of traffic and sent one person to the hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash was at about 2:10 p.m. in the area of Dick Pond Road. Two vehicles were involved.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have safely located a man and his granddaughter who were reported missing in Horry County. The Horry County Police Department said 70-year-old David Joyner and his 10-year-old granddaughter Katherine were found at around 2 p.m. Saturday after going missing Friday evening. The HCPD added...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials have identified the person killed in a house fire in Lake Waccamaw. Deputy Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says the fire happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning along Canal Cove Road. “After the flames were extinguished, units and crews were able to go inside and...
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Georgetown Police Department report that shortly after noon Saturday, one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Palm and Church Streets. The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified that person as 50-year-old James Robert Frazier Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgetown […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported Thursday in a crash involving a box truck in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at 11:53 a.m. in the area of Jordanville Road and Mill Swamp Road between Galivants Ferry and Conway, HCFR said. At least one person was […]
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday morning in the area of Botany Acres in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the teen required surgery but is expected to be ok. He added investigators are working...
HORRY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 70-year-old man and his 10-year-old granddaughter that went missing near Surfside have been found safe, according to police officers with the Horry County Police Department (HCPD). Officers searching for the two said the grandfather, David Robert Joyner was "believed to experience bouts of dementia."
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 10-year-old girl and her grandfather reported missing Friday night in the Surfside Beach area have been found safe, Horry County police said. They were being reunited with family members Saturday afternoon, HCPD said. “The HCPD team would like to share our gratitude for...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Larisa Talsky is one of the four passengers that survived the Great Pee Dee River boat crash on July 5. She said the experience was traumatizing. “None of us can really remember what happened,” Talsky said. “It’s completely gone, like a loss of time.” Talsky said the group that consisted […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — The search for a missing South Carolina grandfather and granddaughter is ending on a positive note thanks to a couple who spotted them in Camden. The Horry County Police Department had initially been searching for them since early Saturday morning following their disappearance on Friday afternoon.
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Police said a man who threw a lit firework into a Myrtle Beach convenience store igniting the roof and damaging merchandise has been arrested. Officers were called to Express Convenience Store on Mr. Joe White Avenue on July 5 just before 11 p.m. after a 911 hangup.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a deck collapsed near Surfside Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was called at 8:30 p.m. to a home in the 6000 block of South Kings Highway in the Surfside Beach area. 📲...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter pilot was not injured in a precautionary emergency landing on the beach near Myrtle Beach Wednesday, according to information released Thursday morning by the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter landed on the beach near the Nash Street public beach access, south of...
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for a person of interest in an armed robbery case out of Georgetown. Georgetown Police responded to Marathon Gas Station on Exchange Street just after 8 a.m. on Saturday for a reported armed robbery. Investigators were able to recover surveillance footage from...
