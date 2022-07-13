ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

JDL Hosts Youth Painting Class at Meijer Branch

jtv.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRene Wheaten from Jackson School of the Arts took students step-by-step through the process of painting an ocean scene during a class at the Jackson District Library Meijer Branch...

jtv.tv

Comments / 0

 

jtv.tv

Porkapalooza 2022 7-16-22 | Photo Gallery

Center Stage Jackson’s fourth annual Porkapalooza at 308 Brass Rail in Jackson. 7-16-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV. Center Stage Jackson’s fourth annual Porkapalooza at 308 Brass Rail in Jackson. 7-16-22. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

JDL Manga and Graphic Novels Workshop 7-14-22 | Photo Gallery

Jackson District Library Manga and Graphic Novels Workshop at Vandercook Lake Lions Club, 7-14-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Jackson District Library Manga and Graphic Novels Workshop at Vandercook Lake Lions Club, 7-14-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, July 17, 2022

The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. The Right Approach presented by Michelob Ultra. Phil’s guest this week is Cascades Golf League Hall of Famer Mike Zuchowski. JTV Summer Events Series. The Jackson Community Concert Band, Jackson College Back Porch Concert Series. 1 PM and 7 PM. The...
JACKSON, MI
13abc.com

Splash Universe in Dundee reopens

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - A popular attraction is beginning to reopen its doors. Splash Universe in Dundee has started taking guests again. Not the water park just yet, but the hotel is up and running. The park closed its doors right as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now with new owners,...
DUNDEE, MI
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Entertainment
WLNS

Why are flamingos popping up in Mason yards?

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Something pink is spreading around the Mason area, and a couple of Girl Scouts are the reason why. “Sometimes we’ll be out at like 10 or like later just to flock,” said Elizabeth Leibrand, a Mason area Girl Scout. It’s like a secret mission for the Mason area Girl Scouts, who […]
MASON, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Eaton County Fair expected to draw thousands to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Fair is happening this week in Charlotte, and it's expected to draw thousands. The fair runs through Saturday and features carnival rides, tractor pulls, livestock sales, horse and pony classes and, of course, entertainment. The gates open at 9 a.m. and carnival rides...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Virgin Mary statue decapitated at East Lansing church

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Virgin Mary statue at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School in East Lansing has been decapitated and damaged. The heavy concrete statue was in the garden of the school and was knocked over. A hand on the statue was broken off, among other things.
94.9 WMMQ

Unique Airport In Owosso Is Awesome, Grab A Bite

I recently went to Owosso to check out the area and the Owosso Farmer's Market. The market was really cool and it takes place in downtown Owosso. While we were at the farmer's market, my wife and I witnessed several, what appeared to be, WWII era planes flying in formation.
OWOSSO, MI
jtv.tv

O’Connell Leads County Golf Open by One Stroke

Jackson area golfer Colin O’Connell leads the County Open following a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday at Cascades Golf Course. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (July 16, 2022 6:26 PM) Colin O’Connell will take a one stroke lead into the second round of the Jackson County Open at Cascades Golf Course on Sunday.
JACKSON, MI
whmi.com

Concerns Prompt Cancellation Of Classic Car Show In Brighton

A classic car show that coincides with a popular concert series in downtown Brighton has been canceled following safety concerns. The Kiwanis Club of Brighton recently kicked off its 45th season of Millpond concerts, which take place on Sundays with a new start time of 6pm. The concert series is...
BRIGHTON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of July 15, 16, and 17, 2022

Rise and Shine. 7:30 AM to 9 AM. New Districts, New Numbers, New Races. After the 2020 census, new district lines were established for our State Senators, State Representatives and our representation in the US Congress. What do those changes mean for Jackson County in the upcoming elections? What part of the entire district is your neighborhood now? Who are the candidates in these elections? Be a part of this informal event to educate yourself on these very significant changes and their dramatic effect on all of Jackson County, while having the opportunity to meet and talk personally with the candidates in the various races. Vista Grande Villa provides the perfect venue and a delicious hot breakfast for this important opportunity for voter education and casual candidate introductions. A full breakfast will be provided by Vista Grande Villa. Chamber members $10, non-members $20. Details and registration here.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Did You Know Durand, Michigan Had A XXX Drive-In?

If your parents were around the Durand, Michigan area in 1966, ask them if they remember the 'Durand Dirties'. The question should make for some very interesting dinner conversation. Maybe you remember the Sceen Drive-In eventually was dubbed 'Durand Dirties'. According to The Daily Beast, the Sceen was the first...
DURAND, MI
WILX-TV

Section of Lansing River Trail to close Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Part of the Lansing River Trail will be closed for construction Monday. The city will have crews repairing a bridge between Aurelius Road and Crego Park. The River Trail will be closed to all users between Kruger’s Landing and Crego Park. The project is expected...
LANSING, MI

