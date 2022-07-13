JDL Hosts Youth Painting Class at Meijer Branch

Rise and Shine. 7:30 AM to 9 AM. New Districts, New Numbers, New Races. After the 2020 census, new district lines were established for our State Senators, State Representatives and our representation in the US Congress. What do those changes mean for Jackson County in the upcoming elections? What part of the entire district is your neighborhood now? Who are the candidates in these elections? Be a part of this informal event to educate yourself on these very significant changes and their dramatic effect on all of Jackson County, while having the opportunity to meet and talk personally with the candidates in the various races. Vista Grande Villa provides the perfect venue and a delicious hot breakfast for this important opportunity for voter education and casual candidate introductions. A full breakfast will be provided by Vista Grande Villa. Chamber members $10, non-members $20. Details and registration here.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO