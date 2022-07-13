Fire burns, is 38% contained, near Esterbrook

LARAMIE – A fire of several hundred acres in size has been burning in a nearby national forest, according to federal authorities.

Named the Monday Creek Fire, it was 38% contained as of Wednesday morning. Its size was 653 acres, according to an incident website for the fire. The conflagration is mostly in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.

The wildfire was apparently caused by lightning. Some 200 personnel are assisting with the situation, which is located about 5 miles southwest of Esterbrook. The incident was reported Saturday afternoon, and its apparent cause is lightning, says the Incident Information System.

Containment of the fire had recently increased to the current 38%, a Wednesday update said. "This follows several days of coordinated firefighting involving crews on the ground, supported by water and retardant drops from helicopters and tanker planes. The contained section is along the eastern flank of the fire, just north of Esterbrook Road."

Two "hotshot crews had started on opposite ends of the edge and worked for two days until they reached each other," the report said. "Today, they will move farther interior to strengthen the line by extinguishing hot spots and removing hazard trees."

"The Monday Creek Fire started on Medicine Bow National Forest land, and the majority of the fire area is within National Forest boundaries, but there are areas of the fire that are on private land, as well," Niki Carpenter, the public information officer for the incident, wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle early Wednesday afternoon. Before Tuesday evening, "it was considered 0% contained," Carpenter added.

Converse County has stage 1 fire restrictions in effect, which ban "all fireworks and outdoor fires in unimproved areas," the update said. Separately, it was also just announced, there are fire restrictions on some state lands in the Cheyenne area.