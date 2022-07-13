ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattapoisett, MA

Mattapoisett Residents Are Seeing Brown In Latest Water Problem

By Michael Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to drinking water, Mattapoisett has seen its share of struggles over the past year. Back in October, a boil-water order was issued for the town after testing results indicated the presence of E. coli in the drinking water system for Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, Marion and Rochester. The...

