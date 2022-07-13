ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

One Person Injured During Shooting in Florence

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating after a person was injured during a shooting in Florence yesterday. The...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Police: 1 hurt in Florence shooting, suspect at large

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said offers responded to the area of Brunson Street at around 2:35 p.m. after reports of the shooting. Officers later learned the incident was the result of an altercation between the victim and a suspect.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating 3rd shooting in Florence community in past five days

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon on Brunson Street in North Florence, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. Around 2:36 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Brunson Street where a victim was found injured, according to a release...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police ID man wanted in deadly shooting on Commander Street

FLORENCE. S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have identified a suspect in Sunday’s shooting that killed a 38-year-old Timmonsville man. Christopher Allen Washington is wanted on warrants for murder and other charges stemming from the death of DeQuin Garland Ellerbe and an assault that happened before the shooting, Police Capt. Mike Brandt said Saturday afternoon in […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
WBTW News13

Police search for suspect after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Police were called at 2:36 p.m. to the 600 block of Brunson Street for a shooting, Brandt said. One person was taken to a hospital. They’re expected to survive. Brandt said there was […]
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Maxwell Street
WCBD Count on 2

Update: Deadly officer-involved shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Georgetown Police Department report that shortly after noon Saturday, one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the corner of Palm and Church Streets. The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified that person as 50-year-old James Robert Frazier Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene. Georgetown […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter gas station shooting leaves three injured, man in custody

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has identified a man who was seen on a surveillance video after a shooting Thursday. Warrants were issued earlier today for Christopher Miguel Hampton, 25, who was located at his residence and taken into custody by police. Officers were called to the...
SUMTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Inmate found dead at Marion County prison

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An inmate was found dead early Sunday morning at the Marion County Prison Camp, according to Marion County Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. Erwin said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called in to investigate. The identity of the deceased will be...
MARION COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Florence mass shooting suspect moved to another detention center to meet lawyers in-person

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fred Hopkins, Jr. was moved in March from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center to the Newberry Center, according to court documents. The documents read that, "The basis for this transfer and transportation order is that logistical limitations at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center prevent the defendant's attorneys, mitigation specialists and consulting experts from having regular face to face legal, investigative and clinical meetings with the defendant. The Newberry Detention Center is currently able to allow the requisite meetings necessary to allow the defense to resume its preparation for trial."
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting rampage on I-95

WILMINGTON – A South Carolina man was sentenced on Friday (July 15) to 240 months in prison for a shooting rampage targeting moving vehicles on I-95 in North Carolina. Charges included possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun, transporting an unregistered firearm across state lines, and transporting a prohibited weapon without a license.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy