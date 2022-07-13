One Person Injured During Shooting in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fred Hopkins, Jr. was moved in March from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center to the Newberry Center, according to court documents. The documents read that, "The basis for this transfer and transportation order is that logistical limitations at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center prevent the defendant's attorneys, mitigation specialists and consulting experts from having regular face to face legal, investigative and clinical meetings with the defendant. The Newberry Detention Center is currently able to allow the requisite meetings necessary to allow the defense to resume its preparation for trial."

