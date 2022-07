In its most recent monthly update, Celina has reported a population of 36,007 residents for June 2022, the same number that was reported in May. The report came as part of the city's Development Services report, which reported that 96 new homes were permitted in June. The average home value for the month landed at $550,156, and the average square footage is 3,709.

CELINA, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO