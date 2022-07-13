ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, IL

VIDEO: Two individuals take baseball bats and smash glass doors at Harvard Aquatic Center

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYPvO_0geZlTfu00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Harvard Aquatic Center will be temporarily closed after two people took baseball bats and shattered the public pool’s glass doors, windows, and two outdoor bathrooms early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance footage shared on the Harvard City Pool’s Facebook page shows two individuals approaching one of the building’s double doors at approximately 1:20 a.m.

The pair then lined themselves up next to each door and started swinging.

Video of the incident shows the pair walking away from the scene and leaving broken glass scattered across the entryway.

“We strive to be the safest pool,” wrote Harvard Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Ryan Knop in the Facebook post. “With the amount of broken glass, both inside and out, it’s in the best interest of our patrons and staff that we spend all day ensuring all the glass is cleaned up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcTre_0geZlTfu00
Harvard Aquatic Center bathroom Photo credit City of Harvard

By Wednesday afternoon, Harvard City Pool’s Facebook post about the incident had been shared over 100 times.

Knop requested that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Harvard Police Department at 815-943-4431.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ar8xk_0geZlTfu00
Harvard Aquatic Center office Photo credit City of Harvard

