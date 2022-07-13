Corrections and clarifications

• Hubert Horan is a transportation expert who has written for the University of Chicago’s Stigler Center about Uber’s use of academics in the US; he is not an economist at the institution as we said ( Academics secured six-figure sums from Uber for studies used to promote its aims , 13 July, p14).

• Homophone corner: “[His comment] drew peels of laughter from the opposition benches” ( How the storm broke , 6 July, p4).

