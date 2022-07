The New York Mets usually play second fiddle to the New York Yankees. While the Yankees are the most dominant team in baseball so far in this 2022 MLB season, the Mets are also one of MLB’s best teams after owner Steve Cohen shelled out a lot of money for a talented roster. This includes acquiring players such as Max Scherzer and Starling Marte this past offseason, in addition to acquiring Francisco Lindor and giving him a massive contract in 2021.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO