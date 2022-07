Carmel PorchFest presents Late Night on Main from 7 p.m. to midnight this Saturday, July 16 on West Main Street and Range Line Road in the Arts & Design District. Late Night on Main is a free family-friendly concert in the street with food and beverages, bringing the community together through music. Food and beverage vendors open at 7 p.m. and include Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria and Rita’s Italian Ice. Adult beverages will be available for purchase (with a valid ID) at Bier Brewery, Peace Water Winery and Sugar Creek Winery.

