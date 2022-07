There are plenty of places to get burgers — especially pastrami burgers — in Salt Lake City, but who stands out above the rest? Here are four terrific spots to get your fix. (Obviously, as a reader reminded us, fries and fry sauce are required.)Reader Casey C's. thought bubble: Whereas Colorado boasts burgers pricey and thick, "Utah's version is more often eaten in a car after being picked up in a drive-thru, or soggily at home 20 minutes later." 1. Crown BurgersWhy it stands out: Open since 1978, this local favorite is credited with popularizing the pastrami burger. The iconic...

