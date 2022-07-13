ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, PA

Cat missing for 3 weeks inside a Boston airport has been found safe, reuniting with family

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Maaeo_0geZiVXz00

BOSTON — A cat missing for three weeks inside a Boston airport has been found safe and soon will be reunited with her family.

According to WFXT, a cat named Rowdy was found Wednesday morning after being missing for about three weeks inside Boston’s Logan Airport.

Massport told WFXT that the cat escaped from her kennel June 24 after arriving on a Lufthansa flight. Staff at the airport set up cameras around Terminal E where Rowdy was spotted in hopes of locating her.

WFXT said that on Wednesday, Rowdy “allowed herself to be caught. Currently, Rowdy is with the Animal Rescue League of Boston while she waits to be reunited with her family.

According to WFXT, Rowdy’s parents are currently in Florida and are working on getting her back home.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police pull body from Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was pulled from the Boston Harbor Saturday morning, police said. Police were called to 65 East India Row around 9:08 a.m. for a report of a person in the water. The Boston Fire Department helped police pull the person from...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Dogs left in hot cars during Mansfield concert

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people are facing animal cruelty charges for leaving their dogs in hot cars during a concert in Mansfield Thursday night. Police said three dogs, Charlie, Lucky, and LuLu, were removed from cars that didn’t have adequate ventilation or water. The temperature before the...
MANSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Boston, PA
City
Home, PA
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
fallriverreporter.com

Bus drives through Massachusetts restaurant on Route 1

A restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night at approximately 10:20 p.m., there was a crash at the Château Restaurant on Route 1 in Norwood. Apparently, an empty school bus was leaving...
NORWOOD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly beaten unconscious at Savin Hill T stop; police searching for person of interest

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found unresponsive at an MBTA station after an alleged attack on July 8, according to authorities. Transit Police say at 7:30 p.m., they responded to a man that was unconscious inside the Savin Hill T stop. The man was suffering from trauma to the face and chest area, according to officials, and was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Logan Airport#Animal Rescue#Pet Lover#Wfxt#Lufthansa#Cox Media Group
MassLive.com

Body found in Boston harbor; Homicide detectives investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in the Boston Harbor early Saturday, according to police. Officers responded around 9:08 a.m. to a report of a body found in the water near 65 East India Row, said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Hingham teen has been located, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — A missing 15-year-old girl from Hingham has been located. Police sought the public’s help in finding Carleigh Kachel, who had not been seen since leaving home Tuesday night. She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dorchester man accused of attacking four passengers on Red Line train

BOSTON — Police responded to a report of a man who allegedly attacked multiple people on an MBTA train Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Transit Police say at 3:30 p.m., Eugene Wright, 42, of Dorchester, punched, kicked and threatened four passengers on a Red Line train travelling northbound between Ashmont and JFK stations. Officers were met at the JFK platform by alleged victims and witnesses who say the attack was unprovoked and that Wright had thrown a metal bottle at one of the passengers, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

SCARY TUMBLE: Collie wiggles out window on Rte. 132… unbeknownst to its daddy, who kept driving until later realizing his young pup was no longer riding in the backseat! [HN PHO

HYANNIS – It’s every dog lover’s worst nightmare when a young pup suddenly goes missing. Earlier today, at around 1:00 p.m., Barnstable Police dispatched a patrolman to Route 132 in the area of Eastern Mountain Sports after a … Continue reading → The post SCARY TUMBLE: Collie wiggles out window on Rte. 132… unbeknownst to its daddy, who kept driving until later realizing his young pup was no longer riding in the backseat! [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on…
HYANNIS, NE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
118K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy