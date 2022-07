NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — They say dogs are man’s best friend and on Wednesday, a border collie alerted rescuers to the location of his injured owner. According to a Facebook post from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, they were requested by CalFire to help in the search for a 53-year-old man who fell 70-feet and suffered from a broken hip and broken ribs.

