Dennis, MA

Dennis Police warn again against texting and driving after head-on crash

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENNIS – Dennis Police are again warning of the dangers of texting and driving. This head-on crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Sesuit Neck Road near Bridge...

Bicyclist injured in collision with car in Harwich

HARWICH – A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a car in Harwich. The crash happened on Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) by the Pleasant Lake General Store shortly before 5 PM Sunday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating the incident.
HARWICH, MA
Two escape injury after rollover crash in Brewster

BREWSTER – Two people escaped injury after their vehicle rolled on its side in Brewster late Friday evening. The crash happened about 11:30 PM on Main Street (Route 6A) near Stony Brook Road. Both occupants were able to self extricate from the vehicle and were evaluated by EMTs at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.
BREWSTER, MA
Boston

5 hurt when car plunges off Onset Beach embankment

The car struck a tree early Friday before tumbling 30 feet down to shrubbery near the beach area. Five people were injured in Onset early Friday when their car hit a tree and plummeted down a 30-foot embankment onto the beach. The single-car accident happened around 5 a.m. near 181...
WAREHAM, MA
One injured in head-on crash in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Shortly before noon on Friday, there was a head-on collision between a Ford Explorer and a Kia Sorrento on South Sea Street at Silverleaf Lane in Yarmouth. One person as transported to Cape Cod Hospital while 5 others were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
Dennis, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Dennis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
Child seriously injured at Falmouth playground

FALMOUTH – A child was seriously injured at a playground in Falmouth sometime after 8 PM Friday. Rescuers responded to the Sun Outdoor playground on Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston after reportedly suffering a broken arm. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
New details: Bourne ambulances respond to serious crash in Onset

ONSET – The Onset Fire Department responded to a single car motor vehicle accent in the area of 181 Onset Avenue at approximately 5:15 AM Friday morning. Wareham EMS Director David Evans, arriving first, located a vehicle that went down a 30-foot embankment to the beach after striking a tree. Onset Engine One arrived and started patient care and extrication alongside Wareham EMS Paramedics. It was determined there were six injuries ranging from minor to severe; Director Evans Requested four additional Ambulances and Boston Medflight to go to the Tobey Landing Zone.
WAREHAM, MA
Toddler nearly drowns in Bourne

BOURNE – A toddler reportedly nearly drowned in Bourne Saturday afternoon. Bystanders pulled the child from the water off Mashnee Road and administered CPR. The victim reportedly did regain consciousness. A MedFlight helicopter was summoned to land at the Mass State Police barracks by the Bourne Bridge to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
#Driving#Cape Cod#Cape Wide News
Vehicle rolls over on Route 28 in Bourne

BOURNE – A two car crash left one vehicle overturned in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Bayview Campground. The occupants of the car were able to self extricate and were evaluated. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
Video report: Three injured in head-on crash with fire in Harwich

HARWICH – Around 11AM Thursday a Hyundai Tucson and a Toyota RAV-4 collided at the intersection of Route 39 and Church Street sending three victims to Cape Cod Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The Hyundai caught fire but was quickly brought under control by fire personnel. Mutual aid Chatham fire department ambulance helped in transporting one of the victims to Cape Cod Hospital. Harwich Police are handling the investigation of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
Officials announce name of motorcycle rider killed in morning crash

Officials have released the name of a motorcycle rider that was killed in a morning crash on July 5th. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the Dighton motorcycle crash appears to have been a medical related death while driving. The deceased, Edward Holt, 68,...
DIGHTON, MA
Two vehicle crash closes Route 28 in Dennis near Harwich line

DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash on Route 28 at Depot Street in Dennis late Thursday morning shut down the roadway in that area. No serious injuries were reported. Dennis Police posted that Route 28 from Sea Street to Telegraph Road in Dennis Port will be closed until further notice while a motor vehicle crash that occurred at Route 28 and Depot Street is investigated.
DENNIS, MA
Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen thunders across the Cape

YARMOUTH – The annual Big Nick’s Ride for the fallen was held Sunday. The ride is named after Nicholas Xiarhos, son of Steven Xiarhos retired Deputy Chief of Yarmouth Police now State Representative. Marine Cpl. Nicholas Xiarhos was killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan on July 23rd, 2009.
YARMOUTH, MA
Massachusetts man killed after jumping from Sagamore bridge onto road

A Massachusetts man has died after jumping from a bridge onto a road on the cape. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers assigned to the Bourne Barracks responded to reports of a man that climbed over the fence of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne and jumped over the side.
BOURNE, MA
Mansfield Mystery: Police Chief Breaks Silence About Town Investigation

Ron Sellon is breaking his silence. At his home in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the police chief sat down for an exclusive interview with the NBC10 Boston Investigators to discuss why he has been on paid administrative leave for months. As we first reported in April, town leaders never disclosed his status...
MANSFIELD, MA

