Sweet Springs, MO

SWEET SPRINGS BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE STREET CLOSURE

kmmo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sweet Springs Board of Aldermen approved a street closure request during its meeting on July 11. According to unofficial minutes from the meeting, Tara Brewer and Phil...

www.kmmo.com

kmmo.com

AREA ROADWORK PLANNED FOR JULY 18-24

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 18 – 24. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route Z is...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS APPROVE MOTION TO REPLACE EQUIPMENT

The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public approved motions to seek bids for several items during its meeting on Thursday, July 14. The board held a discussion over replacing a dump truck that is currently being used buy the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Underground Facilities Director Grant Piper said the $120,000 budget may not be enough to replace the truck with a similar model.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

CITY OF SEDALIA RECEIVES STATE OF MISSOURI COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

The City of Sedalia has been selected as a recipient of a State of Missouri Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). A news release says the city’s recent application for Sidewalk Rehabilitation and Replacement has been approved by the Community Development Block Grant Program in the amount of $500,000. This grant, when combined with the city’s matching funds of $500,000 will result in the construction and repair of ADA compliant sidewalk, ramps, curbs and gutters. This grant allows the city to double its budget for sidewalks this fiscal year.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY FAIR CONTINUES SATURDAY, JULY 16

The Saline County Fair is winding down, but there are more events and activities scheduled for Saturday, July 16. According to the schedule, the livestock show- open to youth from any Missouri county (swine, sheep, goats and cattle, in that order) begins at 8:30 a.m. The multipurpose building is open...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Sweet Springs, MO
kmmo.com

MSDC EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EXPLAINS ENHANCED ENTERPRISE ZONE IS IN PLACE TO HEP ATTRACT BUSINESSES TO MARSHALL JUNCTION

A lot of information about the Marshall Junction area was conveyed during the meeting of the Develop Saline County Advisory Board on Thursday, July 14. Marshall-Saline Development Corporation (MSDC) Executive Director Cydney Mayfield explained an Enhanced Enterprise Zone is in place to help attract businesses to the junction. Also, Northern...
MARSHALL, MO
point2homes.com

14 X Gas Light Lane, Lake Lotawana, Jackson County, MO, 64086

WHAT... A... VIEW... Have you ever walked into a home and thought pinch me? Well here is it! As soon as you enter inside, you a greeted with a gorgeous view of Lotawana's sparkling waters. Located off the main body, and protected by a small inlet, this 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath has it all for your Lake needs. Completely remodeled inside and out! An open floor plan with the kitchen and living room creates the perfect focal point for families and friends. Working from home? No problem! A large home office with views of the lake that could also be used as another bedroom with room for multiple beds. Downstairs you will entertain the masses. Inside you will have ample space to spread out along with a wet bar for your favorite summer drinks. Walk outside to a flag stone stamped concrete patio for dinner by the lake or marshmallows by moonlight. Easy flat walk to a single well dock. Beautifully landscaped with soft night lighting. All you need to enjoy the rest of summer at your new lake house! Plus, get your name on the gaslight lane sign!
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER TRAFFIC CRASH

A Sedalia man had to be flown from the scene of a rollover traffic crash in Johnson County on Friday, July 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as eastbound vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL TOURISM COMMISSION HOSTING GRANT WRITING WORKSHOPS

The Marshall Tourism Commission is scheduled to host grant writing workshops for any organization seeking to apply for tourism funds for the 2022 – 2023 fiscal year. A news release says organizations planning to request tourism funds from the Marshall Tourism Commission must send at least one representative from the organization to attend one of the two workshops. No grant requests will be considered from organizations who did not attend a workshop. The workshops will be identical and additional members may attend.
MARSHALL, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction in Kansas City

Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held July 18 and 19 at the Stoney Creek Inn in Independence. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
krcgtv.com

Three killed in Boone County crash Saturday

BOONE COUNTY — Three people were killed in a crash in Boone County early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 2:01 a.m. on MO Highway 22 west of Route Y. The crash happened when Amy Henrichsen of Laddonia, 38,...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews working to clear crash on Interstate 70 west of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are working to clear a crash from Interstate 70 west of Columbia on Friday afternoon. Boone County Joint Communications alerted drivers around 1:20 p.m. about the crash in the westbound lanes near the 122-mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews The post Crews working to clear crash on Interstate 70 west of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

WOMAN REPORTED MISSING

A woman has been reported missing. According to the Sweet Springs Police Department, 27-year-old Ivy McDonald, a white female, was last seen in Sweet Springs at approximately 11 p.m. on July 9. McDonald is 5-foot-5 and weights 180 pounds, with brown curly hair and green eyes. McDonald is in a...
SWEET SPRINGS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE

