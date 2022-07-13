ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Godfrey splash pad taking shape

By John Badman
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
GODFREY - Work is nearing completion for the splash pad at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. On Wednesday workers were putting up part of the...

Sports tourism seeks $1.5M from county

EDWARDSVILLE — The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau wants $1.5 million of Madison County's federal COVID funds to promote sports tourism. Cory Jobe, Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO, made the request last week of the Madison County Board’s Finance Committee as part of the bureau's strategy to market the area.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Madison County seeks to help U.S. Steel workers transition

As steelworkers at the U.S. Steel plant in Granite City face potential job losses in about two years, the chair of the Madison County board wants them to know the county stands ready to help. Kurt Prenzler says if U.S. Steel quits making steel and sells its blast furnaces to...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Alton OKs new committee members

ALTON - Aldermen approved a number of committee appointments at the Alton City Council meeting Wednesday night. John Meehan and Eric Shultis were named to the Planning Commission. Sam Shaw and Doug Bader were named to the Historical Commission. Debbie Frakes was named to the Alton Amphitheater Commission.
ALTON, IL
Rotary Park taking shape

ALTON — Work is progressing on Rotary Park in Alton. The park will be located on city-owned property at the corner of Easton and 3rd streets across from the Alton City Hall. The park’s creation coincides with the club’s centennial year.
ALTON, IL
County historical society explores DNA in speaker series

EDWARDSVILLE - Genealogy expert Debi Burgess has assisted hundreds of families with finding their birth relatives. "Researching Your Family Tree Using DNA" is the topic for the Madison County Historical Society's (MCHS) August Speaker Series program. Burgess works through the DNA Detectives Facebook page. She will present the program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the lower level of Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., in Edwardsville, directly across the street from the MCHS Library.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
City of St. Louis looking into water concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is looking into concerns about water with a strange taste. The water division said residents complained about a metallic, earthy or chlorine taste in their water. The city said tests indicate the water is still safe to drink. The water division...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
County gears up to help steelworkers

WOOD RIVER - In the two weeks since US Steel announced its plans to cease operations in Granite City, Madison County officials are looking at how the closure will impact its workforce and communities. "We may not know everything that is happening just yet," Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. "But what we do know is this closure will be a loss for Madison County. The impact this will have on the workforce, their families and local communities will be felt throughout the Metro East." On June 28, U.S. Steel announced its plans to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces at its Granite City Works facility. The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with SunCoke Energy Inc., a raw material processing and handling company, to acquire the two blast furnaces and construct a new 2-million ton facility to produce pig iron.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
County eyes $200K parking lot plan

EDWARDSVILLE – Nearly $200,000 in parking lot improvements to Madison County's Wood River Facility are planned by the Buildings & Facilities Management Committee despite talk of either leaving or demolishing the building. At this week's meeting, the committee approved a $195,710 contract with Byrne and Jones Construction to replace...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Ornate Ladue mansion shares something in common with White House

LADUE, Mo. – An English-style estate tucked away in a St. Louis suburb has something in common with the White House. The mansion at 9755 Old Warson Road in Ladue has an impressive, neoclassical-like facade with its tall columns and pediment, and stone front wall. Built in 1926, this $4.9 million home has seen extensive renovations over the years but maintains an old-world opulence with distinctive details and decor.
LADUE, MO
County Republican fight gets personal

EDWARDSVILLE – The ongoing fight over Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s powers and his decisions has at times become very personal. The latest issue is an email sent by Madison County Board Member Mick Madison, R-Bethalto, to a Prenzler supporter claiming board members “have tried to protect” Prenzler “because he’s on the spectrum,” referring to autism spectrum disorder.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Moran named to new Granite City schools position

GRANITE CITY — Tim Moran has been named Vocational Education and District Student Safety Coordinator for the Granite City School District No. Entering his 32nd yeard with the district, Moran spent the past 13 years as an administrator. He served as Granite City High School Assistant Principal and oversaw the Career Technical Education (CTE) Program for the past nine years. The CTE program consists of machining, building trades, automotive, welding, electricity and all business classes.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Rob Elliott Calls Funding for Lock and Dam 25 a Positive

Local Farmer and Illinois Corn Growers Association Industrial Committee Chair, Rob Elliott informs with the Infrastructure Bill, funding for Lock and Dam 25, north of St. Louis on the Mississippi River, has been a positive:. “We need to be sure that that thing carries through to fruition and funding actually...
ILLINOIS STATE
Prenzler wants tax cap on November ballot

EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler wants the Madison County Board to place a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL) referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. The bid comes a week after the county board voted last week to remove some of Prenzler’s powers, citing “inept” management...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Alton Athletic Association plans banner project

ALTON – Madeline Eades, president of the Alton Athletic Association (AAA), wants people to know about the diversity of middle and high school sports athletes. At Wednesday's Alton city council meeting, Eades and AAA member Craig Lombardi asked for the council's blessing for the Alton Redbird Beautification Diversity Project, in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. The group plans to hang banners on the green light poles on College and Washington avenues and State Street, highlighting students athletes at Alton High and Middle Schools.
ALTON, IL
Wood River trail audit set Saturday

WOOD RIVER — The Heartlands Conservancy will conduct a Community Bike/Walk Audit in Wood River 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 16. City officials are working working with the Heartlands Conservancy to connect the city to the Madison County Transit bike trail system. Saturday's audit will start at Russell's Corner Café,...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Alton firm secures $3.8M asbestos verdict

PHILADELPHIA — Simmons Hanly Conroy in Alton has secured a $3.8 million verdict against Washington Penn Plastics on behalf of the estate of Daniel “Dan” Rugg and his wife, Sandra. Dan Rugg died of mesothelioma, an occupational cancer caused by asbestos, after working for about 30 years...
ALTON, IL
Summer Internship Showcase set Tuesday

EAST ALTON - The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, 1 Confluence Way, in East Alton will highlight the work of its interns and staff during a special July Neighbor Nights event on Tuesday, July 19. Rather than viewing a presentation, guests will make their way through the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station to view exhibits and table presentations at their own pace. "Our interns have been working hard this summer to gain knowledge and hands-on experiences in research, science and ecology," Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher said. "This Neighbor Nights event is a wonderful way for them to show off their hard work." The event will run from 6-8 p.m., with a free guided public tour of the Field Station beginning at 7:15 p.m.
ALTON, IL
Scenario changing for both employers and job seekers

Employers are seeking candidates with a strong sense of business culture, according to Tony Fuhrmann, director of Madison County Employment and Training. "We're seeing a lot of companies that had said they wanted specific things from potential employees to even consider a job application, and now they have loosened up some of those things," he said. "Employers are looking at things like why they need a four-year college degree for a job and what else they could have instead of that. They're also reconsidering whether they need experience for certain jobs. "The old saying is that aptitude can be taught but attitude can't, and employers are much more looking for people with the right attitude," Fuhrmann said. "They want someone who will come to work every day and show up on time and work when they are there and get along with their coworkers. They can teach the aptitude, whether it's working a machine or something else."
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Lewis and Clark renews Children's House agreement

GODFREY - During the Lewis and Clark Community College board meeting Tuesday night, trustees voted to extend the agreement with the Montessori Children's House on the college campus. In 1988, Lewis and Clark established an on-campus child care facility to enable students with children a place to leave their children while they attend classes. The agreement will last until June 30, 2023. The house's rent is set for $18,000 for the year, $1,500 a month.
GODFREY, IL
Paint Party honors Yvonne Campbell Sunday

ALTON – Black Crow Designs, 2521 State St., in Alton will host a Paint Party in memory of Yvonne Campbell at noon Sunday, June 17. There are 11 designs to choose from and all boards will be 12x12 and will be $25. 50% of the proceeds with go to My Just Desserts and Campbell's family.
ALTON, IL
