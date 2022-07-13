Godfrey splash pad taking shape

Employers are seeking candidates with a strong sense of business culture, according to Tony Fuhrmann, director of Madison County Employment and Training. "We're seeing a lot of companies that had said they wanted specific things from potential employees to even consider a job application, and now they have loosened up some of those things," he said. "Employers are looking at things like why they need a four-year college degree for a job and what else they could have instead of that. They're also reconsidering whether they need experience for certain jobs. "The old saying is that aptitude can be taught but attitude can't, and employers are much more looking for people with the right attitude," Fuhrmann said. "They want someone who will come to work every day and show up on time and work when they are there and get along with their coworkers. They can teach the aptitude, whether it's working a machine or something else."

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO