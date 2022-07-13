ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, OH

DeWine declares state of emergency for Brown, Clermont counties after tornadoes

By Taylor Weiter
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency in Brown and Clermont counties after tornadoes caused severe damage to homes and businesses in the area.

Preliminary surveys from the National Weather Service found an EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen, an EF1 tornado hit Lake Lorelei and another EF1 caused damage near Loveland Wednesday, July 6. Goshen Township declared a state of emergency after officials said the storm caused significant damage to the electric system and around 200 buildings in the area.

DeWine visited Goshen the day after storms tore through the Tri-State, surveying damage and speaking to residents whose homes were destroyed.

"When you see this, somebody loses pretty much everything they've got and they've got to start over ... it comes so quick and does the damage so quickly, and then it's calm again and you just can't believe the power of nature," DeWine said during his visit.

The governor said by declaring a state of emergency, the state will ensure both counties receive the resources they need to rebuild. The Ohio Department of Transportation has been called upon to provide assistance.

"Brown and Clermont counties were hit with severe storms and three confirmed tornadoes that affected the life, health, safety, and welfare of many residents," DeWine said. "We're blessed that no one was killed in this storm, but it truly brings home to us how fragile life is, and how in one minute, the world can fundamentally change."

The Red Cross said it has provided financial assistance to 100 individuals and disaster recovery referrals to over 52 households in Goshen since the storm. Anyone impacted is encourage to file claims, even if they have insurance.

Individuals can file claims with Red Cross caseworkers at Goshen High School through Wednesday. Claims can also be filed by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS."

