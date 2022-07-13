ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Where Far-Right Militias Trained for Jan. 6

By Leah Sottile
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing focused on the link between the Trump White House and the far-right militia groups that participated in the Capitol riot, so it makes sense that a former member of one of those militias would testify. Jason van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the Oath...

slate.com

Comments / 45

George
3d ago

IF. and that’s a big IF,,, 01-06 was suppose to be a coup or a rebellion , with as many previous military veterans as there are in the states it would of gone in a whole different direction. No one was killed “storming “ the WH. Nothing was burned down, nothing of any major damage was done. A group of over zealous people got a little carried away. Yeah I know what you’re going to tell me,,, so save it.

Reply(7)
11
Related
Vice

Congress Has Roger Stone’s Encrypted Chats With Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

Roger Stone was part of an encrypted group chat involving the leader of the Proud Boys and the leader of the Oath Keepers in the months leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. The chat was named F.O.S., or “Friends of Stone”, and was mentioned in Tuesday’s Jan. 6 Select Committee hearing, which promised to expose ties between allies of former President Donald Trump and extremist groups.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

One question Trump keeps asking: When will the January 6 hearings end?

Former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed the significance of the hearings by the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has regularly asked those around him in recent days when the televised hearings are going to end -- underscoring his private fixation on the damning revelations revealed by some of the committee's witnesses.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliven Bundy
Person
Ammon Bundy
Person
Donald Trump
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trump White House#The Oath Keepers#The Western United States
The Atlantic

The Dumbest Coup Attempt

Yesterday Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, told the House’s January 6 committee that Donald Trump knew rioters were armed, and urged them to go to the Capitol anyway. But the most surprising element of her testimony was her claim that Trump lunged for the steering wheel of his armored limousine and tried to force his Secret Service detail to take him to the Capitol. “I’m the f-ing president,” she said he told his chief bodyguard. “Take me up to the Capitol now.” The agent refused. If true, I believe this would be the first known example of Trump’s physically exerting himself when not on a golf course. It would also be the first instance of his volunteering to join a melee, rather than just letting one erupt in his name at a safe distance.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy