DELHI, La. (KNOE) - In an update given by Louisiana State Police, 19-year-old Johntavious Sledge of Rayville has been identified as a suspect in the murder of Quattrous Jones. LSP said that sledge has been identified as the shooter involved in the murder of Jones. Sledge was arrested and booked into Richland Parish Detention Center. He is charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder.

DELHI, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO