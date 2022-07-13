Please, Knicks: Don't trade R.J. Barrett for Donovan Mitchell!

Welcome to Layup Lines, our daily NBA newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Charles Curtis here, and that means I get to use the newsletter to push my New York Knicks fandom.

This time, though, it’s very important: The talk that the Utah Jazz are open to possibly trading Donovan Mitchell has gotten louder, and it feels like the Knicks could be in the running given their trade assets and the fact that he grew up in New York.

But I’m begging the Knicks: If they do pull off the move for the All-Star, there’s no way they should include the emerging R.J. Barrett in any discussions.

It feels like the 22-year-old is just scratching the surface with his talent. In Year 3, he averaged 20.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, and he hit two threes a game. Again: He’s 22. He’s a three-year pro. The Knicks haven’t had a young cornerstone like that in forever.

Mitchell, of course, is an electrifying talent out of the backcourt. But, no, he’s not worth dealing someone like Barrett who could still develop into a star.

Thank goodness there’s this report from SNY’s Ian Begley: “For example: People in touch with the club recently said New York has had no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal.”

Whew. I hope that keeps being the case. Because going all-in like that AND giving away Barrett and picks while not having quite a championship-caliber team is the exact way the franchise could set itself back should there be, say, injuries to Mitchell or problems elsewhere on the roster.

OK, thanks for listening. On to the good stuff:

The Tip-Off

Some NBA goodness from around the USA TODAY Sports network.

Kevin Durant took to Twitter, as he does a lot, to ask fans, “Did u add to your legacy today? If so, what did you do?” And our Bryan Kalbrosky wrote about the funny responses to that while also noting how KD was not-so-subtly using that as a way to call out people who question his legacy:

All of these one-dimensional hot takes exist without nuance and seemingly exist just to stir the pot rather than push the conversation forward. It’s unfair, boring, and lacks consideration of the fact that we are talking about people’s actual lives.

KD called as much into question, asking folks on Twitter what *they* did to add to their legacy yesterday. He also wanted them to define how they did it. No skirting by with vagueness here, buddy!

Fans constantly hear the word legacy without ever stopping to think about what it means or how silly it would be if the same question was asked of their own life.

And now they have stopped to think about it, I hope!

One to Watch

Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5, 160) vs. Sacramento Kings (+3.5, +125), O/U 172.5, 8 PM ET

Chet Holmgren. Keegan Murray. Can’t wait. Taking the over.

Shootaround

— Bryan Kalbrosky got to attend the NBA Draft, and it was there that he spoke to some of the rookies-to-be on the red carpet. Check out their answer to the “he’s a 10 but” meme with hoops-related questions.

— Someone bet $10,000 on the Kings to win a title. I like Sacramento, but not THAT much.

Hoops Hype’s Trade Value Rankings, with the top 100 in the NBA ranked.

