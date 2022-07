MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property. The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog. Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found. Police said the...

