ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NC

Wood Ducks fall short against Columbia, 8-5

By Garrett Short, Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpN5q_0geZe05R00

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carter Jensen’s three-run homer in the eighth inning helped propel the Columbia Fireflies to an 8-5 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday.

Jensen’s home run gave the Fireflies a 7-4 lead. One more Columbia run scored when Erick Pena grounded into a force out later in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Down East’s Maximo Acosta doubled on the first pitch of his at-bat. He then moved to third on Marcus Smith’s flyout to center field.

Daniel Mateo followed that up with an RBI single. Mateo moved to second as Alejandro Osuna reached base on an error, but a flyout by Cameron Cauley ended the inning.

Columbia took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a solo homer by Jaswel De Los Santos and an RBI groundout by River Town. Down East tied the game in the fourth inning with RBI doubles from Osuna and Cauley.

Both teams scored two runs in the sixth inning. Town launched a two-run homer for Columbia, while Mateo hit an RBIU double and Osuna hit an RBI single.

Mateo and Osuna had two RBIs apiece for the Wood Ducks (42-40). Town and Jensen both recorded three RBIs for the Fireflies (30-53).

Click here to see what’s next for the Wood Ducks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Four sites fail Swim Guide on Neuse, 2 on Tar-Pamlico

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Neuse River and two on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, Slocum Creek in Havelock, Pierce Creek and Midyette Street in Oriental, and Rice Creek off the Bay River all failed. On the Tar-Pamlico, Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park and Pamlico Plantation, both just east of Washington, did not meet recreational water-quality standards.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

People & Places Extra: Two Rivers Alehouse in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Brew To You” tour is back, highlighting the impact craft breweries are making across Eastern North Carolina. The latest stop was in historic Washington. Host Ken Watlington chats with Tim Jackson and Belinda Summerlin, owners of Two Rivers Alehouse. Learn more about the brewery’s beginnings, something unique they’re serving up and the overall excitement about the future of downtown Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Washington police chief takes on expanded role

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Police and Fire Chief Stacy Drakeford is transitioning to a new role as deputy city manager / director of public safety, the city announced Friday. His new role comes with more leadership responsibilities. He’ll still oversee Police and Fire Services operations, and will now...
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinston, NC
City
Columbia, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family provides update, thanks community for ‘overwhelming’ support

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support they’ve received from the community while he’s been recovering from serious injured he suffered in a June accident. Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and is also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church. “We are extremely grateful for the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy