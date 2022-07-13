Juneau Co. crash leaves two hurt, one seriously
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash in Juneau County Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on County Highway HH at Dombek Road northeast of Lyndon Station.
The state patrol said in a news release a 38-year-old man driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat was passing in a no-passing zone when he hit an oncoming 2016 Buick Enclave being driven by a 66-year-old woman.
First responders extricated both drivers from their vehicles, the release said. The man was taken to UW Hospital in Madison by MedFlight with life-threatening injuries, while the woman was taken by ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 1