Lyndon Station, WI

Juneau Co. crash leaves two hurt, one seriously

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash in Juneau County Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on County Highway HH at Dombek Road northeast of Lyndon Station.

The state patrol said in a news release a 38-year-old man driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat was passing in a no-passing zone when he hit an oncoming 2016 Buick Enclave being driven by a 66-year-old woman.

First responders extricated both drivers from their vehicles, the release said. The man was taken to UW Hospital in Madison by MedFlight with life-threatening injuries, while the woman was taken by ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

