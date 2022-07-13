ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaica Is Proud! 96-Year-Old Violet Edwards Becomes World’s Fifth-Oldest College Graduate

By Atiya Jordan
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamaica is celebrating a special milestone of one of their own!. Violet Edwards, 96, is reportedly the fifth-oldest person in the world to receive a degree as reported by the Caribbean National Weekly. She graduated Mercy College in New York on June 25 with an associate’s degree and 4.0 GPA—while fighting...

www.blackenterprise.com

