Jamaica Is Proud! 96-Year-Old Violet Edwards Becomes World’s Fifth-Oldest College Graduate

Dear Steve and Shirley, I’m a 42 year old woman and I’ve been in a relationship with a 45 year old man for 3 years. For the past two years, he’s been living with me because he needed some house repairs done. Around Christmas time last year, I caught him at his own house one Saturday when he was supposed to be visiting his parents in South Carolina. I pulled up in his driveway and he met me at the door and told me that it was a dusty mess inside like a construction site and I didn’t need to come in. He also didn’t hug or kiss me and said he was too dirty from working all day. I never questioned him about not telling me he was still in town because I never want to be a nagger like his ex-wife. He did not come home that night. The next morning, he came home and he had shaved and he had on dress pants. He said he went to church because his co-worker got baptized. This man threw me into a lot within 24 hours and I still didn’t nag or ask him any questions. For the next few months, he would leave the house and wouldn’t say where he was going. I would ride by his house but the garage was always down, so if he was in there, I couldn’t tell. Last month, he said he was finished with his house and he’s selling it. He said he felt like he was wearing out his welcome with me and he might go stay with his parents until he finds a new house. I told him I wanted to see how he renovated his house and he said that there’s a tenant renting it right now. I had a look of confusion and he went off on me for not believing him. So much is going on with him and I don’t know if I should believe him. He still says he loves me and we still have sex. So why is he keeping me in the dark? What is he up to.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 24 DAYS AGO