North Providence man surrenders after 17-hour standoff with police

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who barricaded himself inside a North Providence home for 17 hours has surrendered to police Thursday morning.

The standoff ended peacefully around 8 a.m. when the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Gino Rotondo, came out of the home with his hands in the air.

North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said officers first responded to Stephanie Drive just after 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot and arrived to find Rotondo heading inside with an AR-15-style rifle.

( Story continues below video .)

Police evacuated the immediate area and sent out a tweet and reverse 911 call warning residents in the immediate area to shelter in place for their safety. That shelter-in-place order has since been lifted.

Ruggiero said the incident began after a person allegedly assaulted Rotondo’s wife. When Rotondo asked the assault suspect, who has not been identified, to come to his residence, he fired a shot at him and missed.

The suspect then called 911 and fled the scene, saying he didn’t want to press any charges and wanted to remain anonymous.

Police communicated with Rotondo on and off throughout the night. Officers lost contact with Rotondo briefly until around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when he told officers he would come out peacefully if they got him three hot wieners and a pizza.

“He’s stating that he needs some time to figure a few things out,” Ruggiero said earlier in the day. “Hopefully we get to him and convince him to come out and end this peacefully.”

However, Rotondo didn’t come out of the home after he was fed, prompting police to cut off his electricity, internet and cell service Thursday morning.

Rotondo then put up a note on his front door saying he wouldn’t come out until his power was restored, according to the police chief.

“It’s a waiting game. It’s frustrating … but as of this point, nobody’s been hurt. There’s no threat,” Ruggiero noted.

Rhode Island State Police and SWAT members were called in after police lost contact with Rotondo around 4:30 a.m. and his wife posted “help” on social media, according to Ruggiero.

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi paid a visit to the scene Thursday morning.

“The end result is what we were hoping for,” Lombardi said. “It was just a wait and hope, a wait and wish, and our hope and wish came true. No one was hurt. Both individuals are out of the home.”

( Story continues below video .)

Lombardi said the police department isn’t used to incidents like these, but their main goal was to make sure they kept everyone safe.

The mayor added that he is not related to Rotondo’s wife, despite sharing the same last name.

Police said Rotondo was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and he will be facing charges. Rotondo has a lengthy criminal record and was out on bail at the time, according to Ruggiero.

Court records reveal that Rotondo has been arrested more than 30 times since 1988 on a variety of charges, including felony domestic assault, robbery, larceny, drug possession and passing fraudulent checks.

Rotondo’s wife was brought to police headquarters and is being treated as a victim, Ruggiero said, adding that they are attempting to get a statement from her as to what happened.

Once police have a warrant, Ruggiero said they plan to search the home.

Watch: Thursday morning update

Watch: Wednesday night update

Watch: Wednesday evening update

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.