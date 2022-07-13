Denton County issues burn ban, disaster declaration as drought heats up

Buy Now Cattle cool off in a stock pond in northwestern Denton County on Sunday as the string of 100-plus temperatures stretches further into the summer. Al Key/DRC

Denton County issued a mandatory burn ban and disaster declaration Wednesday, making it the 210th out of 254 Texas counties to institute a ban amid heavy drought conditions.

Around noon Wednesday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads signed an executive order declaring a “state of disaster for Denton County, resulting from the potential threat of wildfires due to drought and adverse weather conditions.” As a result, the county can now put regulations on outdoor burning.

Outdoor burning of “combustible material” is now banned. Outdoor cooking is also prohibited, with the exception of certain types of “complete and full enclosures.” There are also regulations on welding operations. Specific details on what is and isn’t allowed are laid out in the executive order.

Eads Executive Order

The bans will last until the disaster declaration is rescinded. A county news release stated that won’t happen until drought conditions are alleviated. Much of Texas has been hit hard by those conditions, with Denton County currently classified as between “abnormally dry” and “moderate drought,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor Map.

According to the release, any burn ban violations are Class C misdemeanors, punishable by fines up to $500.

Courtesy/Texas Water Development Board Texas Water Development Board & U.S. Drought Monitor

“Citizens should take measures to protect their home by removing unwanted combustible debris and vegetation away from their homes and be sure to keep water hoses ready and accessible in the event a small fire starts,” Denton County Emergency Services Chief Brad Sebastian stated in the release. “Always call 911 early to notify your fire department of any fire to assure a faster response and that complete extinguishment has occurred.”