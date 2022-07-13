ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Denton County issues burn ban, disaster declaration as drought heats up

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5fub_0geZd4eY00
Buy Now Cattle cool off in a stock pond in northwestern Denton County on Sunday as the string of 100-plus temperatures stretches further into the summer. Al Key/DRC

Denton County issued a mandatory burn ban and disaster declaration Wednesday, making it the 210th out of 254 Texas counties to institute a ban amid heavy drought conditions.

Around noon Wednesday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads signed an executive order declaring a “state of disaster for Denton County, resulting from the potential threat of wildfires due to drought and adverse weather conditions.” As a result, the county can now put regulations on outdoor burning.

Outdoor burning of “combustible material” is now banned. Outdoor cooking is also prohibited, with the exception of certain types of “complete and full enclosures.” There are also regulations on welding operations. Specific details on what is and isn’t allowed are laid out in the executive order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlE89_0geZd4eY00
Eads Executive Order

The bans will last until the disaster declaration is rescinded. A county news release stated that won’t happen until drought conditions are alleviated. Much of Texas has been hit hard by those conditions, with Denton County currently classified as between “abnormally dry” and “moderate drought,” per the U.S. Drought Monitor Map.

According to the release, any burn ban violations are Class C misdemeanors, punishable by fines up to $500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlOCQ_0geZd4eY00
Courtesy/Texas Water Development Board Texas Water Development Board & U.S. Drought Monitor

“Citizens should take measures to protect their home by removing unwanted combustible debris and vegetation away from their homes and be sure to keep water hoses ready and accessible in the event a small fire starts,” Denton County Emergency Services Chief Brad Sebastian stated in the release. “Always call 911 early to notify your fire department of any fire to assure a faster response and that complete extinguishment has occurred.”

Comments / 0

Related
wbap.com

North Texas Residents Urged To Conserve Water

Wylie (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas Municipal Water District reports one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly shut down Saturday night, and needs critical maintenance before it can be brought back on-line. While that work is underway the District is asking the residents of Collin, Rockwall, and Kaufman counties, as well as the north Dallas County residents it serves, to conserve as much water as possible, especially outdoors. The Water District says there is no problem with the quality of the water in its taps, it’s a matter of restricted quantity. There just isn’t enough in the system right now to meet all the usual summer water demands.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Municipal Water District Asking Residents to Reduce Water Use

The North Texas Municipal Water District is asking residents to reduce their water use immediately after its Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex ceased production unexpectedly, the district announced in a press release Saturday. Critical maintenance is required to return the plant back to full water purification capacity. In the meantime,...
WYLIE, TX
wbap.com

McKinney Fire Department Requiring Hot Works Permits Amid Collin County Burn Ban

MCKINNEY(WBAP/KLIF News ) – The McKinney Fire Department is once again requiring permits for residents performing hot work, cutting or welding outdoors. The change comes as North Texas is dealing with a dangerous combination of sweltering temperatures, drought conditions and grass fires. McKinney Assistant Fire Chief Michael Smith said...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Small Rockwall County town gets water cut off

McLENDON-CHISOLM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Residents in a Rockwall County town are facing a shortage of something we need more than ever during this heatwave. Water service was completely cut off today to some people who live in the small town of McLendon-Chisholm, about eight miles south of Rockwall. What happened...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
Denton County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Disaster Declaration#Emergency Services#The U S Drought Monitor#Citizens
CBS DFW

City of Farmersville said there will be rolling blackouts Wednesday evening, ERCOT said 'absolutely not'

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the City of Farmersville Fire Department announced on social media that the city will be conducting rolling blackouts Wednesday evening, the fire department quoted the Public Utility Commission of Texas saying the outages were not ordered.The fire department originally said that this was at the request of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. This would have meant that power would be cut to random homes for approximately one hour at a time. When CBS 11 reached out to ERCOT, a spokesperson said that this is 'absolutely not ERCOT driven' and their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
fox4news.com

2 more North Texans sentenced for charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Two more North Texans were sentenced for their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot. Kevin Blakely, of McKinney, will spend four months in a federal prison. Kerry Persick, of Trophy Club, received three months of probation. Both pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. A total of six people from the DFW area...
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

CDC Places Parts of North Texas on High Alert for COVID-19 Infections

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has placed parts of North Texans on alert for the spread of COVID-19. Dallas, Tarrant and Collin county are now in the high-risk or red category of COVID-19 spread. Denton County is set at yellow. The red designation differs from the yellow, which...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Commercial structure fire on PGA Parkway extinguished

The Frisco Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire of a building on PGA Parkway on Friday. In a 3:24 p.m. Facebook post, the department said the building on fire was under construction. The fire was found under the slab of the building and was started by the sweating of pipes.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

'It's unprecedented' | Under-investigation Dallas County district judge is recused from dozens of upcoming cases after attorneys allege bias

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A regional administrative judge granted multiple attorneys’ requests to recuse Dallas County District Judge Amber Givens from their cases after they raised repeated claims of potential bias from the judge during a Friday afternoon hearing. Judge Ray Wheless, presiding judge of the First Administrative...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy