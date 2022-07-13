ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Woman arrested in connection with four wildfires

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE law enforcement officers arrested Sandy Sims for four counts of arson in connection with wildland fires in the West Point area, about 75 miles southeast of Sacramento.

According to CAL FIRE, Sims was arrested on July 11 for four counts of arson to wildland and four counts of arson during a state of emergency.

CAL FIRE continues to see increased arson arrests

A representative from CAL FIRE Tuolumne Calaveras Unit did not specify which fires were the ones that Sims is accused of starting.

Sims is currently being held at the Calaveras County Jail without bail, according to CAL FIRE.

The investigation involved agents from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and that county’s Probation Department.

